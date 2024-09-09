Kristian Wilson Colyard grew up weird in a one-caution-light town in the Appalachian foothills. She now lives in an old textile city with her husband and their clowder of cats. She’s on Twitter @kristianwriting, and you can find more of her work online at kristianwriting.com.

Who hasn’t wanted to live in one of their favorite movies? If you love Howl’s Moving Castle, My Neighbor Totoro, or any of Hayao Miyazaki’s other anime classics, you’re in luck. The goods here will help you decorate your reading nook, Studio Ghibli style.

Founded following the success of Hayao Miyazaki’s Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind film adaptation in 1984, Studio Ghibli has become widely known in Japan and beyond for its charming, often eco-minded pictures. In addition to the creator’s environmental themes and pastoral scenes, Miyazaki’s oeuvre contains a variety of beloved and highly recognizable characters. These include the soot sprites, Totoro, Jiji the cat, Calcifer the fire demon — all of whom appear below — and many more. Put simply, Studio Ghibli is a whole vibe.