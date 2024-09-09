Decorate Your Reading Nook, Studio Ghibli Style
Who hasn’t wanted to live in one of their favorite movies? If you love Howl’s Moving Castle, My Neighbor Totoro, or any of Hayao Miyazaki’s other anime classics, you’re in luck. The goods here will help you decorate your reading nook, Studio Ghibli style.
Founded following the success of Hayao Miyazaki’s Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind film adaptation in 1984, Studio Ghibli has become widely known in Japan and beyond for its charming, often eco-minded pictures. In addition to the creator’s environmental themes and pastoral scenes, Miyazaki’s oeuvre contains a variety of beloved and highly recognizable characters. These include the soot sprites, Totoro, Jiji the cat, Calcifer the fire demon — all of whom appear below — and many more. Put simply, Studio Ghibli is a whole vibe.
For this piece, I’ve picked out 10 things you can buy right now to decorate your reading nook, Studio Ghibli style. Whether you’re looking to make big, obvious changes to your reading nook or just bring a little Ghibli-esque fun to your space, the items on the list below can help. I’m sorry I couldn’t include memorabilia for every single Ghibli film, but hopefully I captured one of your favorites here.
Studio Ghibli Reading Nook Accessories
This adorable set of soot sprite wall decals lets you hang out with one of Studio Ghibli’s most iconic creations while you reread Howl’s Moving Castle for the umpteenth time. $11+
Speaking of Howl’s Moving Castle, add some mood lighting to your reading nook with this Calcifer candle lamp. $55
Or what about a real candle? This Totoro jar candle is sure to set the mood. $22
They’re not Ghibli characters, but the mushlings on this queen-size fungi tapestry blanket will fit right in with the rest of your cottagecore decor. $149
Available in 15 designs based on your favorite Studio Ghibli films, these engraved bookends are a must-buy for any fan looking to spruce up their reading nook. $38+
Don’t dogear your pages! Save your place with one of these Princess Mononoke-inspired enamel bookmarks. $14
Bring some cozy Ghibli feels to your bookshelf with this Japanese town book nook kit, which includes everything a DIY’er needs. $100
Want to make your reading nook feel like a room in the Wizard Howl’s castle? Get yourself one of these crystal suncatchers inspired by Howl’s Moving Castle. $41
If you’re looking for an autumn refresh for your reading nook, this Studio Ghibli rug is exactly what you need to ring in the new season in style. $43+
How about something handmade? This hidden kitty mug features a strikingly familiar cat figurine inside and is sure to be a conversation starter. $30
Want more Miyazaki fun? Check out these books for Hayao Miyazaki lovers and these manga and graphic novels for Studio Ghibli fans.