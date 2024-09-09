The Best Historical Fiction of the 21st Century (So Far)

Courtney has been reading and collecting books almost as long as she's been alive. She holds a B.A. in Theatre and Creative Writing. Courtney has been writing with Book Riot since 2019, and is a Bibliologist with TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. She's currently brainstorming for her next creative project. You can follow her on Instagram .

We’re nearly a quarter into the 21st century, which means there are hundreds of books published this century with equal chances of being terrible and amazing! Recently, The New York Times released their 100 Best Books of the 21st Century list. This list isn’t exactly controversial, but it’s full of the exact kind of books you expect to see on bestseller lists. There is more to being an excellent book than being marketable. Every reader has their own scale of what makes a book good for them, including plot, characters, writing style, and general vibes. For historical fiction readers, this scale can also include historical accuracy and details.

Historical fiction is an incredibly expansive genre that can include everything from historical romance to literary fiction set in the past. Historical fiction provides a small window into an imagined past, with contemporary social awareness serving as a guide. Since we weren’t there at the sinking of the Titanic, or to see the fall of Byzantine Empire, readers use historical fiction to understand our past and present. These beautiful books are just a few of the best historical fiction books published in the last 24 years!