The Joy of Neurodivergent Romance Novels

Task #19 of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge is “Read a romance with neurodivergent characters,” and as it happens, 2024 has been the year I discovered that my favorite romance novels almost all have neurodivergent main characters. (First TikTok, now my romance reading is diagnosing me.)

Neurodivergent is an umbrella term that is defined slightly differently depending on the source. It includes autistic people as well as people with ADHD, dyslexia, dyspraxia, Tourette syndrome, and more. If you are neurodivergent, reading romance novels about neurodivergent characters is a great way to see yourself in a story with a happy ending. If you’re neurotypical, they’re a way to get a better idea of what it’s like to be neurodivergent but wrapped up in an entertaining and moving love story.