New YA Books Out This Week, September 9, 2024

Hop aboard the romantasy trend if you’re not already there with this new novel inspired loosely by Sense and Sensibility.

A toxic fog lives across England, and Phantoms live at the edges of the province. But for Merrick Darling, this isn’t an issue. She’s safely enshrined in her family’s Manor as the daughter of the Manor Lord of Sussex. Her only job is to marry the right person or accept the fact that because her older sister Essie will inherit the estate, she might need to live with her down the road.

But when Merrick’s father dies, she and her sister are sent away to their former home, the Darling estate of Norland House. It’s not what it once was when they were younger, and the fog and the Phantoms seem to be getting closer and closer. The girls agree not to tell anyone what’s going on, but as Essie gets weaker and then disappears altogether, Merrick will need to ask others to help find her sister and keep them safe. What unravels are loads of secrets that might be as, if not more, dangerous than the world around them.