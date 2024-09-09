Scary AI, Vampires, and More Terrors

Okay, so maybe there’s a little bit of a theme this week. We started with vampires. I threw a little bit of vampire there in the middle, and now we’re ending with more vampires. And I’m not even sorry about it. Especially because this one is a fun mix of elite boarding school and vampire fiction. Two of my favorite things to read about! Kidan Adane’s sister, June, is the only living family member she has left. So when June goes missing, Kidan will stop at nothing to find her. Even when that means infiltrating the elite Uxlay University, a school where humans and vampires coexist. She suspects the one responsible for her sister’s disappearance is the vampire Susenyos Sagad. As cruel as Susenyos may be, however, he is equally alluring.