The Best Books About the ’80s & ’90s
Those times are long gone, as my eight-year-old loves to remind me, and so if you’re like me, and want some nostalgic reads or an escape from *waves hands* all of this, grab your favorite snack—bonus points if it’s something that was also around in the ’80s or ’90s (does anyone else remember the candy Bonkers?? SO good, right?)—and let’s take a look at some of the best books about the ’80s and ’90s.
Talking Cats, Magical Villainy, and More Dynamite SF/F Recommendations
Calling all SFF fans! It’s time to add more nerdy fun to your TBRs with four exciting SFF recommendations. I have two more of this week’s releases and two upcoming titles I have read and enjoyed
The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
The order is shuffled a bit from last week, but to add a more variety, I’ve included the top five most read books on Goodreads last week in three countries around the world. This time: Denmark, Malaysia, and Portugal. Denmark’s and Portugal’s most read titles this week are both not (yet?) available in English.
Nonfiction About Women in History
I’m always looking for more books about women throughout history. There’s just something special in learning about women’s achievements and the incredible impact we’ve had on the world. But where to start? The incredible number of options can feel overwhelming. So here are a couple books that give an overview, an introduction that inspired readers to do their own research and find out more.
Modern DORIAN GRAY Series Being Made by Netflix
The show is executively produced by Greg Berlanti’s production company, as well as Rina Mimoun (the showrunner), Lee Toland Krieger (the director), Katie Rose Rogers (the writer), Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman. Like the book, it will explore themes surrounding everlasting youth, this time with the beauty industry looming in the background. The show will also have the gothic novel’s Basil and Dorian characters, but this time they will be siblings ( the novel’s Dorian is the show’s Dorian).
A Mindful, Holistic Cookbook for Everyday
In between recipes and gorgeous food photography, Turshen shares these mini essays that help her readers better understand where her love of food comes from. She tells us the stories behind her recipes, shares her happy memories around food, and just her general philosophy of cooking. These peeks behind the curtain take Simply Julia from a good cookbook into a great one.
