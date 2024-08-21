A Mindful, Holistic Cookbook for Everyday

When Turshen’s wife had to change her diet for medical reasons, she decided to rethink the way that she made her favorite dishes. But in Simply Julia, she isn’t thinking about grams of fat, calories, or cholesterol. Turshen rethinks the big picture of her food, looking for more holistic, more nutrient-dense ingredients.

Turshen includes staples like stewed chicken and lemon ricotta cupcakes. There are these incredible one-pot meals. There are vegan dishes filled with flavorful spices and the perfect balance of textures. I love her complete adoration for legumes. She shows their versatility and the depth of flavors they can achieve. Plus, she makes it easy to swap out ingredients or adapt recipes to make them dairy or gluten free.

With Simply Julia, Turshen isn’t here to make you adjust your cooking style or favorite flavor profiles. She’s here to make you the best cook that you want to be and help you create dishes you love. She includes a page of her go-to essentials that are a must-have in her kitchen. These key items help her when she, like everyone else, opens her cabinets and wonders, what am I going to make for dinner?

In between recipes and gorgeous food photography, Turshen shares these mini essays that help her readers better understand where her love of food comes from. She tells us the stories behind her recipes, shares her happy memories around food, and just her general philosophy of cooking. These peeks behind the curtain take Simply Julia from a good cookbook into a great one. We get to know Turshen as a person and how that informs the recipes she’s shared with us, and that’s something truly special.