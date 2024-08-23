Talking Cats, Magical Villainy, and More Dynamite Recommendations

This is the first book in a self-published series that is so popular that it is now being redistributed by a larger publisher. That’s for good reason: it is one of the most bananapants, funny, inventive books I have read in a while. There is so much going on, but the basic idea is that in a matter of seconds, Carl goes from a guy in Seattle outside in his underwear in the middle of the night (it’s not as weird as it sounds) to a contestant on an alien game show during the apocalypse. He and his ex-girlfriend’s cat, Princess Donut, must fight all manner of creatures and chaos in a D&D-style reality show tournament. It’s like Douglas Adams and Walter Moers had a baby and raised it Red Bull, cans of frosting, and Rick and Morty. It will make you laugh and cry and also gross you the hell out. Don’t say I didn’t warn you, but also, no need to thank me. (And when you finish this one, there are still five more books to go!)