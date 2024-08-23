Nonfiction About Women in History

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

I’m always looking for more books about women throughout history. There’s just something special in learning about women’s achievements and the incredible impact we’ve had on the world. But where to start? The incredible number of options can feel overwhelming. So here are a couple books that give an overview, an introduction that inspired readers to do their own research and find out more. But first, bookish goods and new books!

Saidiya Hartman writes incredibly beautiful prose. She describes the lives of young, urban Black women as they go about their lives. Hartman wanted to tell the story of the Black women she read about that were mentioned in passing or that appeared unnamed in photographs. She investigates their lives, researches their pasts, and invites readers to bear witness to these women all too often lost from history. This book is captivating and intricately crafted. I found myself mesmerized while wandering through the past.

Marisel Salazar presents 100 American dishes based on diaspora Latino cuisine. Through her research, travel, and personal experience, Salazar has written a one-of-a-kind cookbook that celebrates the unique fusion of Latin culinary traditions that were created through migration and blending of cultures.

Wonder Women: 25 Innovators, Inventors, and Trailblazers Who Changed History by Sam Maggs I adore Sam Maggs’ quirky sense of style in her illustrations. This adorable little book features so many incredible women throughout history. Wonder Women features scientists, adventurers, engineers, athletes, and so many more. I wish I’d had a book like this when I was younger. It would have sparked my imagination, giving me a chance to see myself in so many different professions with so many possible futures. But even reading this for the first time in my late 20s, I felt so encouraged by how far women have come. Even with so far to go, I was so proud of all the things we have already accomplished.

