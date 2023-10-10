Misc Deals

The Best Amazon Prime Day Book Deals for October

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

October 10th and 11th are Prime Days, which means big deals for readers. We've gathered the best physical book deals below that even include a couple boxed sets.

Once you've filled your cart with the books from this list, make sure to head on over to our list of the best Prime Day deals on reading accessories!

But don't wait too long — these deals get bought up quickly!

Fourth Wing
$20 Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
J.R.R. Tolkien 4-Book Boxed Set
$12.50 J.R.R. Tolkien 4-Book Boxed Set by J.R.R. Tolkien
Such a Fun Age
$8 Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid
Leatherbound Song of Ice and Fire Series boxed Set
$35 Leatherbound Song of Ice and Fire Series boxed Set by George R.R. Martin
Cooking from the Spirit
$9 Cooking from the Spirit by Tabitha Brown
Iron Flame
$19 Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros
The Personal Librarian
$8 The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray
Lessons in Chemistry
$15 Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
Killers of the Flower Moon
$10 Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann
Age of Vice
$13 Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor
