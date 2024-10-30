The Baddie Antiheroes of the Best Villainess Manga (and Some Manhwa)
Villainess manga highlights the brilliance of using baddie antiheroes to manipulate story expectations. With a villainess as the hero, our main character’s actions are limitless. Nothing as simple as a rule, law, or social expectation will stop them from doing the right thing. At the end of the day, only a villainess’s strong will to survive drives the plot.
After all, villainess manga are typically a subclass of two sub-genres: time travel and isekai (where ordinary characters are transported to a magical world).
In the former, the time-traveling villainess is approaching her death and wishing she had a chance to do it all again. She gets shuttled back in time and gets a chance to avoid her terrible fate, often becoming more resilient in the process.
In the latter, our main character is isekaied (or flung into a fantasy world) into a beloved book, manga, or video game (like an otome game/dating simulator) where she wakes up in the body of the villainess. Armed with the all-knowing power of a true fan, our main character dodges political and physical threats to avoid a terrible end.
A good villainess manga plays with plot expectations through a main character whose life is on the line from the jump. They end up behaving so badly, that they become a good character again. I do love it when the villainess is the real hero all along. Often, romantic and heroic plot lines appear as the villainess decides how she wants to live her life, but ultimately, her determination, foreknowledge, and preparation lead to her survival.
If it is not already apparent, I adore the sub-genre of villainess manga and so here are a few options to pick from. Admittedly, the last two recommendations are Korean manhwa, but I guarantee they are villainess-approved. Plus, many have anime adaptations ready for you to watch after you are done reading them.
The Best Villainess Manga (and Some Manhwa)
Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I’m Not the Demon Lord by Satori Tanabata
One introverted college student loved a fantasy dating sim game and its villainess, Yumiella Dolkness, the game’s overpowered hidden boss. When she dies and is reincarnated as Yumiella, she has all the tools of a devout gamer, willing to grind and max out her skills. With the determination to avoid the villainess’s death, Yumiella accidentally maxes out her level at 99…and now everyone thinks she is the Demon Lord. She will have to use all her knowledge and skill if she wants to live the peaceful life she’s always wanted—as long as the real Demon Lord doesn’t get in the way.
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! by Satoru Yamaguchi
When Katarina, the Duke’s daughter, hits her head, she suddenly recalls her past life as a Japanese teenage girl who played an otome game that resembles her current life. In the game, Katarina Claes was the villainess who was murdered or exiled in every storyline. She will have to amass skills and allies if she wants to avoid destruction—and also learn to garden just in case she really does get exiled and needs to survive. Katarina might just turn into the empire’s most lovable villainess.
I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss by Sarasa Nagase
Aileen’s life changes forever when her engagement to the prince is broken off. After all, she suddenly remembers her past life where she played her favorite otome game and Aileen was the villainess. She knows she has no chance with the prince now that the heroine is in the picture, so she does the next best thing to ensure her survival: she goes to court the final boss. But when Aileen meets the demon prince Claude, she discovers he is a kind ruler who could use her help.
I’m in Love with the Villainess by Inori, illustrated by Hanagata
When office worker, Oohashi Rei dies from overworking, she wakes as the protagonist of her favorite otome game. For years, she has attempted to romance an un-romanceable villainess in the game, and now she finally has her chance. Claire Francois is the object of Rei’s affection, and she’s determined to avoid the game’s male love interests in favor of courting her. Now that she’s no longer playing a game, Rei might just succeed this time, in this Yuri villainess manga.
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior by Tenichi
Eight-year-old Pride Royal Ivy woke up one day with the knowledge that she’s been reincarnated as an otome game’s wicked queen and final boss. Instead of following her predetermined path, Princess Pride decides she will play the hero. With her influence, wit, and skill, the princess may just be able to protect the male leads from the worst of their traumatic backstories too. Not to mention, if the villainess becomes the kingdom’s savior, she can save herself in the process.
Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie by Hiroro Akizakura
The reincarnated otome game villainess, Cecilia believes the only way she can survive certain death is by dressing as a man. If she is not the heroine’s love rival, maybe she can survive. Cecilia accidentally becomes a charming young man put in charge of the heroine’s protection as her knight. Now, the prince wants to hang out all the time, and Cecilia does her best to protect her secret to stay alive. If she manages this ruse, Cecilia will live worry-free, with no pesky princes or executions to get in her way.
The Abandoned Empress by INA and Yuna
Her entire life, Aristia has been raised as the prophesied empress—that is, until the real girl of prophecy appears. Aristia’s life slowly falls apart until her former fiancé sentences her to death. She wishes more than anything that she could have a second chance and she gets one. Awakening in her 10-year-old body, she can do it all again, and this time, she is determined to live in this Korean manhwa.
Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion by Milcha
When Eunha Park died, she never expected to wake up as Raeliana McMillan, the villainess of her favorite novel. Eunha knows Raeliana’s fiancé kills her in the book, so she has to do everything in her power to avoid that death. If she gets into a fake marriage with someone even her fiancé would fear, she would be safe, but the duke offering his hand is the ever-elusive Noah Wynknight. She isn’t sure she can handle his shifting moods and powerful plots of his own. In this manhwa, All she knows is this is her last chance to really live the way she’s always wanted to.
I hope you will have as much fun with these villainess manga as I had. If you are looking for more recommendations, try these Punk Manga, these Summer Manga, and these Romance Manhwa.