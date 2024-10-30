The Baddie Antiheroes of the Best Villainess Manga (and Some Manhwa)

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website .

After all, villainess manga are typically a subclass of two sub-genres: time travel and isekai (where ordinary characters are transported to a magical world).

Villainess manga highlights the brilliance of using baddie antiheroes to manipulate story expectations. With a villainess as the hero, our main character’s actions are limitless. Nothing as simple as a rule, law, or social expectation will stop them from doing the right thing. At the end of the day, only a villainess’s strong will to survive drives the plot.

In the former, the time-traveling villainess is approaching her death and wishing she had a chance to do it all again. She gets shuttled back in time and gets a chance to avoid her terrible fate, often becoming more resilient in the process.

In the latter, our main character is isekaied (or flung into a fantasy world) into a beloved book, manga, or video game (like an otome game/dating simulator) where she wakes up in the body of the villainess. Armed with the all-knowing power of a true fan, our main character dodges political and physical threats to avoid a terrible end.

A good villainess manga plays with plot expectations through a main character whose life is on the line from the jump. They end up behaving so badly, that they become a good character again. I do love it when the villainess is the real hero all along. Often, romantic and heroic plot lines appear as the villainess decides how she wants to live her life, but ultimately, her determination, foreknowledge, and preparation lead to her survival.

The Stack Newsletter Sign up to The Stack to receive Book Riot Comic’s best posts, picked for you.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

If it is not already apparent, I adore the sub-genre of villainess manga and so here are a few options to pick from. Admittedly, the last two recommendations are Korean manhwa, but I guarantee they are villainess-approved. Plus, many have anime adaptations ready for you to watch after you are done reading them.

The Best Villainess Manga (and Some Manhwa)

Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I’m Not the Demon Lord by Satori Tanabata One introverted college student loved a fantasy dating sim game and its villainess, Yumiella Dolkness, the game’s overpowered hidden boss. When she dies and is reincarnated as Yumiella, she has all the tools of a devout gamer, willing to grind and max out her skills. With the determination to avoid the villainess’s death, Yumiella accidentally maxes out her level at 99…and now everyone thinks she is the Demon Lord. She will have to use all her knowledge and skill if she wants to live the peaceful life she’s always wanted—as long as the real Demon Lord doesn’t get in the way.