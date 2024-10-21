Where to Get Started Reading Manga and Manhwa

Task #22 of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge is “Read a manga or manhwa,” so I am here to give you recommendations…but it feels as silly as giving recommendations for paperbacks or for the entire mystery genre. Manga is simply Japanese comics, and manhwa is Korean comics. Like American comics, they’ve been around for roughly a century and encompass a wide range of genres, audiences, formats, tones, and more.

It’s hard to overstate how popular manga especially is: sales of manga within Japan in hit ¥677 billion (that’s billion with a b) yen in 2022: the equivalent of about $5.26 billion USD.