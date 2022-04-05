12 of the Most Anticipated Science Fiction/Fantasy Books Out In April

Sometimes it’s hard to be organized. Every year I start with the intention of keeping track of new releases. And every month I forget what’s coming out that month. Now, some of this is not my fault! It’s not uncommon for publishers to move dates around, especially when it comes to books towards the end of the year. And so, despite my best efforts, I can never keep close track of the books coming out throughout the year that I’m excited about.

If you’re anything like me, you know the struggle. There are so many amazing books and if you don’t preorder, or get on the waitlist at the library right away, it can be easy to let some slip past. So I’ve started planning not on a yearly reading timeline, but on a monthly one.

So, now that it’s April, it’s time to look at the incredible books that are coming out this month. My personal favorite genres are science fiction and fantasy, which is what this list is full of.

If you are looking for even more books coming out in April in other genres never fear! There are more lists to read through to help grow your TBR. But for now, let’s look at some of the incredible science fiction and fantasy that’s coming out this month.

Hotel Magnifique by Emily J. Taylor With a release date set for April 5, Hotel Magnifique is the perfect YA book for those who enjoy magic, circuses, and secrets lurking in the shadows. Jani has always dreamed of great things, but she’s stuck in her small town that no one seems to leave. But when a strange new hotel appears, known for its magic, and curious propensity to move change places, Jani thinks this could be her ticket out, and gets a job with the Hotel. But for all its beautiful enchantments, and even more beautiful bellhop, danger seems to lurk around every corner. Jani finds herself not on some magical adventure like she dreamed of, but in a fight for survival.

Book Deals Newsletter Sign up for our Book Deals newsletter and get up to 80% off books you actually want to read. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

The Blood Trials by N.E. Davenport Set to release on April 5, this is the perfect book to jumpstart a month of science fiction reads! Ikenna has made up her mind about two things: She will discover the truth about her grandfather’s assassination, and she will get her revenge. In order to find out the truth, she must go undercover and undergo the Praetorian Trials. These trials are known for its poor survival rate and grueling tasks, but Ikenna will face it all if it means finding out who killed her grandfather. And when she finds out who, she plans to take their life as revenge.

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel Edwin has just landed in Canada, and it isn’t long before the beauty of the Canadian wilderness implores him to explore. But when he hears the notes of a violin echoing in an airship terminal, the course of his life is dramatically changed. Roughly 200 years later, Olivie is on a book tour across the Earth, missing her home colony on the moon. Her book tells the story of a man playing his violin in an old airship terminal. And even further in the future, a detective in Night City is investigating an anomaly in North America. While on the case, he finds something that could change the timeline of the universe itself. Hitting shelves April 5, The Sea of Tranquility promises to be a must-read release.

Aspects by John M. Ford Written in the years before his death and set to be published on April 5, Aspects is the final of John M. Ford’s works. This book weaves three stories together: one of a historical parliament, one of a mysterious house, and one a vast mountain range. With unique characters and incredible stories, this is a cozy fantasy adventure. It’s worth noting that this book is unfinished, but that in no way detracts from the wonderful adventure.

In a Garden Burning Gold by Rory Powers Set to release on April 5, In a Garden Burning Gold promises to tell a thrilling tale of magic and family. Rhea and Lexos are twins who have been at each other’s side for eternity. Their father rules a crumbling country and uses the sibling’s incredible power to ensure the people always follow him. However, rebellions are starting, and their father’s grip is weakening. The siblings must work together to save themselves and their people, or they just might find themselves fighting a war with each other.

Woman, Eating by Claire Kohda Set to release on April 12, this debut novel is one to watch out for. Lydia is an artist who is always hungry. She wants to try all the food her Japanese father ate and the food in the communal garden grown by her fellow artists. The problem is that she’s a vampire who refuses to eat people. Instead, she sates her hunger by watching YouTube videos of people eating, and focusing on her art. But that can’t sustain her for long. Eventually, she must eat.

Blood to Poison by Mary Watson Blood to Poison is set to release on April 14 and tells the story of Savannah, who is cursed to die young. The curse has been in her family for generations, causing the woman to die at a young age and experience unrelenting rage in the time leading to their death. Savannah is angry, and her anger is threatening to choke her. Her only hope lies in the dangerous underbelly of Cape Town. There are those who can help her, but is it worth the price?

Spear by Nicola Griffith This title will be coming to a bookstore near you on April 19. Spear tells the story of a girl who knows she is destined for great things. She sees visions of her future but has sworn an oath to her mother that she will not follow where these visions take her. But one day, she breaks her oath and sneaks out with nothing but a broken spear to seek out the life in her visions. She encounters knights, monsters, and magic on a journey like no other.

Fevered Star by Rebecca Roanhorse The anticipated release of the sequel to Black Sun is finally hitting shelves on April 19. We pick up right where book one ended: Tova is in ruins, Xiala finds an unusual ally in the former Priest of Knives, and Serapio and Naranpa are coming to terms with being living avatars. It’s a world in chaos, and it has all the magic of book one.

The Memory Librarian by Janelle Monáe This short story collection is set to be released on April 19 and features six incredible authors. Set in the same world as Dirty Computer, The Memory Librarian looks at totalitarianism, and what people will do to escape it. Set in a cyberpunk-esque world, this collection of speculative fiction promises to be utterly transportive.

Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel Kaikeyi was born on a full moon, and is the only daughter of the kingdom of Kekaya. Raised on the stories of the gods’ creation and heroism, Kaikeyi has big dreams. But as she grows, she realizes that as a woman, all she is expected to amount to is entering a good marriage and producing many heirs. Determined for that not to be her fate, Kaikeyi finds old magic that turns her into a powerful warrior. But every transformation comes at a price, and this time, it might be too high. The expected release date is April 26.

Elektra by Jennifer Saint Elektra hit shelves on April 28 and promises to be a retelling for the ages. Three women are cursed. Clytemnestra’s sister Helen is kidnapped and taken to Troy. Cassandra sees visions of the future but is cursed so that no one believes her. And young Elektra determined to escape the curse laid upon her. But with a world in chaos, will she be the one to escape? Or will she fall prey to her bloody destiny like the women before her?

All these books and we’re only a third of the way through the year! Keep checking in every month for the fantastic releases still to come.