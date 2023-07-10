Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals SFF Ebooks On Sale Today for Under $5! Deals Jul 10, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 Certain Dark Things by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $1.99 The Daughters of Izdihar by Hadeer Elsbai Get This Deal $2.99 Devolution by Max Brooks Get This Deal $2.99 The Library of the Dead by T. L. Huchu Get This Deal $3.99 The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty Get This Deal $1.99 When the Angels Left the Old Country by Sacha Lamb Get This Deal $1.99 Silver Under Nightfall by Rin Chupeco Get This Deal $4.99 Fireheart Tiger by Aliette de Bodard Get This Deal You Might Also Like Hoopla, Overdrive/Libby Now Banned for Those Under 18 in Mississippi 25 Books Being Made into Movies and Series in 2023 and 2024 The Nobel Prize In Literature Winners You Need to Read The 20 Most Famous Books of All Time 2023 Hugo Award Finalists Announced Affordable Book Depository Alternatives