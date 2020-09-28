“Are you happy with your life?” These are the last words Jason Desson hears before being knocked unconscious. When he wakes up, he’s strapped to a gurney with strangers in hazmat suits welcoming him back. But this reality isn’t the one he’s used to—his wife isn’t his wife, his son was never born, and rather than being a college physics professor, he is actually a genius who has accomplished an incredible discovery. But which of these worlds is real? Can he return to the family he knows and loves?