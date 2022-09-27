The Difference Between Sci-Fi and Fantasy, According to Twitter

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you don’t know about Joyce Carol Oates’s tweet history, I envy you. Suffice to say, she’s notorious for going viral with some truly mystifying hot takes. In her latest example, she claims that “fantasy as a genre is fundamentally YA” and misrepresents Ted Chiang as saying that sci-fi is “impersonal, never ‘magical'” and fantasy is “personal, character-driven, ‘magical.'”

Of course, book Twitter was not going to let that stand, and after the initial shock and joking subsided, they began discussing the real differences between science fiction and fantasy. From pointed commentary on fundamental problems in SFF publishing and fandom to jokes about actors that play in both spheres, there was a huge range of responses using this format.

I was watching this unfold with rapt attention, because I love a bookish Twitter meme. In case you aren’t swimming in the depths of book Twitter like I am, I’ve collected some of the best responses below.

If you want to know the real difference between sci-fi and fantasy, you have to follow the money. Lemme clear it up for you. Sci-fi is when your currency is called credits, and fantasy is when it's called coin. — dc guevara 🗡💋 (@dcgrodz) September 23, 2022

Interesting how there seems to always be a reason speculative fiction worlds are so white. Fantasy is when Black people are told they’re historically inaccurate, sci-fi is when Black people are told “it’s woke garbage” they exist — ✨Strix U's Sailor Scout Austin✨ (@sailorsctaustin) September 24, 2022

Despite often erasing the people of color, SFF worlds still manage to appropriate other cultures. Fantasy is when you colonize ancient Asian culture and Sci-Fi is when you colonize futuristic Asian culture pic.twitter.com/pDsGsVe55y — Kat Cho ✌️ ONCE UPON A K-PROM is out now!🇰🇷 (@KatCho) September 24, 2022

Look, we all want fancy pointed ears, no matter the setting. Why did humans get stuck with these boring rounded ones? Fantasy is when the wise, long lived species has pointed ears. Sci-fi is when the wise, long lived species has pointed ears. pic.twitter.com/uFhjVpFqjk — Captain Revo (@Captain_Revo) September 24, 2022

If this tweet speaks to you, might I interest you in some alien romance books? fantasy is when you fuck elves. sci fi is when you fuck aliens — nora, resurrected (@NoraReed) September 24, 2022

You didn’t think we were done talking about racism and antisemitism in SFF, did you? sci-fi is when you have space merchant jews; fantasy is when you have goblin banker jews pic.twitter.com/JKF2yhFkuj — Owen Morawitz (@PitchDiscontent) September 24, 2022

It’s just that simple. no no no, fantasy is when the technology the characters use is magic and sci-fi is when the magic the characters use is technology — ROP Spoilers | Lord Liar Lunatic of the Rings (@LLLOfTheRings) September 22, 2022

Oops, more bigoted SFF tropes. Fantasy is when fat people are greedy corrupt evil royalty and science fiction is when fat people are greedy corrupt evil royalty, but in space. — Meg Elison (@megelison) September 23, 2022

Either way, you can’t go wrong. scifi is when you have tessa thompson and fantasy is when you have tessa thompson pic.twitter.com/PfT497jgUj — S. Qiouyi Lu 🪷 陸秋逸 🧮 Lù Qiūyì (@sqiouyilu) September 24, 2022

What a coincidence that I’m reading a book called The Future is Disabled as we speak. I highly recommend picking that up instead of SFF books that feature ableist tropes like this. Lemme clear it up for you. Sci-fi is when disabilities signal societal collapse, and fantasy is when they signal moral failure. — The Tweedy Mutant ♿🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@the_tweedy) September 23, 2022

What about if there’s a chapter dedicated to a food truck? Fantasy is when there's an entire chapter dedicated to describing food, sci-fi is when there's an entire chapter dedicated to describing transportation. — Carly Lane-Perry (@carlylane) September 23, 2022

It’s subtle. Sci fi is when Patrick Stewart sits in a chair giving orders; Fantasy is when Patrick Stewart sits in a chair giving orders… pic.twitter.com/IE7WZYSSdC — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) September 24, 2022

As someone who lives not far from Vancouver, this one really got to me. Fantasy is when it's filmed in a forest on the outskirts of Vancouver. Sci-fi is when it's filmed in a rock quarry on the outskirts of Vancouver. — zeddy (@Zeddary) September 24, 2022

And, of course, there’s always the cheese factor. Fantasy is when your cheese looks like this. Sci-fi is when your cheese looks like this. pic.twitter.com/xKFjYtHXe8 — Aaron Carpenter (@Aaron_Carpenter) September 25, 2022

And there you have it! In case you had any lingering questions, now you really know the difference between sci-fi and fantasy. If you were hoping for some serious answers, you might want to check out this explainer post about speculative fiction. And while you’re here, why not take a look at the Most Influential Science Fiction Books of All Time and the Most Influential Fantasy Books of All Time?