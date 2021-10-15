Scary Poems to Read in the Dark

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome, my ghosts and ghouls. Gather around the fire, close now; it keeps the chill of the night away. You came to this post because you wanted to see and hear things that will scare you. Things that will raise the hairs on the back of your neck and make you doubt your senses. You’ve come to the right place.

We have a collection of chilling, creepy, and eerie poems for both you and your little ones to enjoy while the moon is high and the night is dark. For the adults, let these poems transport you to empty, barren fields on a cold fall night; to seemingly deserted houses dying for you to enter; to a world where a hunger for brains has taken over everyone you love. For the children, have poems that will excite you for the day Halloween arrives, and remind you of the scary thrill in a howling wind and a rattling, empty house. We’ll frighten the adults first with their collection of scary poems, and then give the little ones their batch of ghoulish fun.

Let’s recite these chilling poems before the fire goes out. You wouldn’t want to be here when the light disappears.

Scary Poems for Adults

All Hallows by Louise Glück Even now this landscape is assembling.

The hills darken. The oxen

sleep in their blue yoke,

the fields having been

picked clean, the sheaves

bound evenly and piled at the roadside

among cinquefoil, as the toothed moon rises: This is the barrenness

of harvest or pestilence.

And the wife leaning out the window

with her hand extended, as in payment,

and the seeds

distinct, gold, calling

Come here

Come here, little one And the soul creeps out of the tree.

Check Your Shelf Newsletter Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian's One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Ava by Christina Sng And so she turned— I kept her grunting and lost

In the guest bathroom

And soon the melody

Of her movements matched

The cacophony of the others

Shifting around outside. How I longed

To open the door to see her.

But I knew she was no longer

The daughter I loved. Yet a part of me wondered

If there was any bit of Ava left

In that shell.

If she was aware,

At some level,

Of what she had become. Every night, I soothed her

With a song — the same one

I sang to her when she was a baby,

Nestled in my arms. She always stopped her shuffling

And listened. But tonight,

She quietened and cooed,

And for the first time,

She said, “Maa maa,” slowly

And concisely as if she were

Struggling with vocal chords

Which were ripped beyond repair. I could not help it.

I had to know.

Tears rolling down my face,

I placed my hand on the doorknob. I took a deep breath and turned.

The City in the Sea, by Edgar Allan Poe

Windigo by Louise Erdrich You knew I was coming for you, little one,

when the kettle jumped into the fire.

Towels flapped on the hooks,

and the dog crept off, groaning,

to the deepest part of the woods. In the hackles of dry brush a thin laughter started up.

Mother scolded the food warm and smooth in the pot

and called you to eat.

But I spoke in the cold trees:

New one, I have come for you, child hide and lie still. The sumac pushed sour red cones through the air.

Copper burned in the raw wood.

You saw me drag toward you.

Oh touch me, I murmured, and licked the soles of your feet.

You dug your hands into my pale, melting fur. I stole you off, a huge thing in my bristling armor.

Steam rolled from my wintry arms, each leaf shivered

from the bushes we passed

until they stood, naked, spread like the cleaned spines of fish. Then your warm hands hummed over and shoveled themselves full

of the ice and the snow. I would darken and spill

all night running, until at last morning broke the cold earth

and I carried you home,

a river shaking in the sun.

The Empty House by Walter de la Mare See this house, how dark it is

Beneath its vast-boughed trees!

Not one trembling leaflet cries

To that Watcher in the skies—

‘Remove, remove thy searching gaze,

Innocent of heaven’s ways,

Brood not, Moon, so wildly bright,

On secrets hidden from sight.’ ‘Secrets,’ sighs the night-wind,

‘Vacancy is all I find;

Every keyhole I have made

Wails a summons, faint and sad,

No voice ever answers me,

Only vacancy.’

‘Once, once … ’ the cricket shrills,

And far and near the quiet fills

With its tiny voice, and then

Hush falls again. Mute shadows creeping slow

Mark how the hours go.

Every stone is mouldering slow.

And the least winds that blow

Some minutest atom shake,

Some fretting ruin make

In roof and walls. How black it is

Beneath these thick boughed trees!

I Felt a Funeral, in my Brain by Emily Dickinson

Do Not Speak of the Dead by Cecilia Llompart I was born among the bodies. I was hurried

forward, and sealed a thin life for myself. I have shortened my name, and walk with

a limp. I place pebbles in milk and offer them to my children when there is nothing

else. We can not live on cold blood alone. In a dream, I am ungendered, and the moon

is just the moon having a thought of itself. I am a wolf masked in the scent of its prey

and I am driven — hawk like — to the dark center of things. I have grasped my eager

heart in my own talons. I am made of fire, and all fire passes through me. I am made

of smoke and all smoke passes through me. Now the bodies are just calcified gravity,

built up and broken down over the years. Somewhere there are phantoms having their

own funerals over and over again. The same scene for centuries. The same moon rolling

down the gutter of the same sky. Somewhere they place a door at the beginning of a field

and call it property. Somewhere, a tired man won’t let go of his dead wife’s hand. God

is a performing artist working only with light and stone. Death is just a child come to

take us by the hand, and lead us gently away. Fear is the paralyzing agent, the viper that

swallows us living and whole. And the devil, wears a crooked badge, multiplies everything

by three. You — my dark friend. And me.

To Live in the Zombie Apocalypse by Burlee Vang The moon will shine for God

knows how long.

As if it still matters. As if someone is trying to recall a dream.

Believe the brain is a cage of light

& rage. When it shuts off, something else switches on.

There’s no better reason than now

to lock the doors, the windows. Turn off the sprinklers

& porch light. Save the books

for fire. In darkness, we learn to read

what moves along the horizon,

across the periphery of a gun scope— the flicker of shadows,

the rustling of trash in the body

of cities long emptied. Not a soul lives

in this house &

this house & this house. Go on, stiffen

the heart, quicken

the blood. To live in a world of flesh

& teeth, you must

learn to kill what you love,

& love what can die.

Antigonish by Hughes Mearns

Remember Me by Cynthia Pelayo Into the forest and all the way through, I ask you to follow my voice Across the stream and through the hills, you’ll find a copse of trees Unknown to many, lost to time, and tucked behind a bare branch A ball of twine, a cigarette butt, a crumpled polaroid, you hear a giggle The crunch of leaves, and the dread stabs your insides, and your breath Oh! Your breath, how your breath catches in your throat, and you Fall all the way down, into a hole so long ago hidden there, and now You are within the ground, you smell the damp earth and pain, and When you hear her voice you spin around and gain all the terror she holds, Before you there, a girl who no longer is a girl, a girl who is bone and moss Leaves tangled within her eye sockets, stretched down to her finger bone Pointing above and pointing you out, and you climb against the rock And stone, and she bids you adieu, begging you, pleading you, to make it Safe, all the way home

Not-As-Scary Poems for Kids

October by Bobbi Katz October is

when night guzzles up

the orange sherbet sunset

and sends the day

to bed

before supper

and

October is when jack-o’-lanterns

grin in the darkness

and

strange company crunches

across the rumple of dry leaves

to ring a doorbell.

October is

when you can be ghost,

a witch,

a creature from outer space…

almost anything!

And the neighbors, fearing tricks,

give you treats.

Dusk in Autumn by Sara Teasdale And thro’ the nursery window-pane

The witches have a fire again,

Just like the ones we make,—

And now I know they’re having tea,

I wish they’d give a cup to me,

With witches’ currant cake.

Enter This Deserted House by Shel Silverstein

Cupid by Amber Flora Thomas His wings rest at his feet.

His fists curl inside a brown paper bag.

The alert beak propped on his head aims down the block into sidewalk pools

of streetlight. His red lips make plump

numbers. He has so much candy the bottom bulges. A pumpkin arrives

on spindly orange legs, followed by

a skeleton crew of two with unkept postures, baggy knees, and flaccid spines.

A ghost sidles up, his sheet belted,

a baseball cap holding sloppy eyeholes in place. He hurries off with his posse

of short immortals, leaving the

wings where he stood. The mother says, “Oh, look,”

disappointment as she brushes rubble

from feathers. She searches through streetlight for her angel, holding the wings

so he’ll dig his arms through the straps,

shrugging on tonight’s beast. The moon is like a scimitar,

A little silver scimitar,

A-drifting down the sky.

And near beside it is a star,

A timid twinkling golden star,

That watches likes an eye.

This Living Hand by John Keats

The Night Wind by Eugene Field Have you ever heard the wind go “Yooooo”?

’Tis a pitiful sound to hear!

It seems to chill you through and through

With a strange and speechless fear.

’Tis the voice of the night that broods outside

When folks should be asleep,

And many and many’s the time I’ve cried

To the darkness brooding far and wide

Over the land and the deep:

“Whom do you want, O lonely night,

That you wail the long hours through?”

And the night would say in its ghostly way,

“Yoooooooo!

Yoooooooo!

Yoooooooo!”

My mother told me long ago

(When I was a little lad)

That when the night went wailing so,

Somebody had been bad;

And then, when I was snug in bed,

Whither I had been sent,

With the blankets pulled up round my head,

I’d think of what my mother’d said,

And wonder what boy she meant!

And, “Who’s been bad today?” I’d ask

Of the wind that hoarsely blew,

And the voice would say in its meaningful way,

“Yoooooooo!

Yoooooooo!

Yoooooooo!” That this was true I must allow —

You’ll not believe it, though!

Yes, though I’m quite a model now,

I was not always so.

And if you doubt what things I say,

Suppose you make the test;

Suppose, when you’ve been bad some day

And up to bed are sent away

From mother and the rest —

Suppose you ask, “Who has been bad?”

And then you’ll hear what’s true,

For the wind will moan in its ruefulest tone:

“Yoooooooo!

Yoooooooo!

Yoooooooo!”

You’ve made it to the end. Such brave souls! I hope these short tales have given you the fright you were looking for. If not, there’s more where that came from: