Going to the doctor is nerve wracking. Moving from one waiting room to another, deliberating over answers to difficult questions (how many drinks a week do I actually have?), sitting in the exam room in silence, alone, just waiting for a stranger to come ask you even more difficult questions. I do not want a hot doctor in these situations. I’m already nervous enough! I don’t need to add hot doctor stress to my already increased blood pressure. I can feel my temperature rising as a blush climbs my face. The data my body gives a hot doctor is unreliable. But reading about hot doctors? Now that’s something I definitely want. Gimme romance books with doctors.

It’s like this for so many situations in romance, which is one of the things I love about the genre most. When a werewolf growls “mine” upon seeing his mate, when there’s only one bed available, when a grumpy hero hates everyone but his partner, my heart swoons. But let someone growl “mine” to me? Dumped immediately. Going somewhere with only one bed is my IRL nightmare. A man who hates everyone but me is the reddest flag.

In the spirit of the genre, I’ve found eight romance books with doctors to increase your blood pressure. Reading these might raise your temperature, but in a way that’s hot, literally.

Dating Dr. Dil by Nisha Sharma Kareena and Prem are put in a situation where they both need favors from their families, but their families want to see them happily settled before obliging. When they realize they have a common goal, they agree to work with each other, even though they hate each other. But the more time they spend together, the more they have to admit the other isn’t so bad and might even be the person they want to spend the rest of their life with.

Hello Stranger by Lisa Kleypas Dr. Garrett Gibson is the only woman doctor in England after obtaining her degree in France. Her career, and proving herself a competent physician, is her only goal. She is completely uninterested in love, but when she meets ex-detective Ethan Ransom, the idea of entertaining an affair becomes more appealing, especially if it’s just one night. Garrett is drawn into Ethan’s most recent assignment, which unexpectedly goes wrong, and she has to use all her knowledge and heart to save him.

Work in Progress by BJ Harvey Nurse April Williams is a single mom who barely has time to sleep, let alone entertain romantic notions. When freshly broken-hearted Jamie Cook moves in next door to flip a house, he’s not counting on gorgeous and sassy April to capture his heart so quickly. She’s slower to warm up because Jamie is a nightmare neighbor of epic proportion. He has three months to change her mind.

On Rotation by Shirlene Obuboi Angela Appiah is on track to becoming the ideal immigrant daughter: she’s in med school, has a boyfriend with one of the parent-approved acceptable jobs, and has a great friend group. All at once, she loses everything, and it has her questioning everything she’s ever believed. She doesn’t think her life can get any more complicated, and then she meets Ricky Gutierrez. Ricky does not have a parent-approved job, heck, Angie isn’t even sure if she approves, but she can’t stop thinking about him.

The Doctor’s Discretion by EE Ottoman Doctor William Blackwood, who is more of a scholar than a physician, meets retired Navy Surgeon Doctor Augustus Hill, and the chemistry between them is instant. Just as their relationship starts to find its footing, a strange case enters New York Hospital. Mr. Moss is facing a life sentence in the asylum if the doctors can’t find a way to help him. He’s been accused of living a man’s life while biologically female. William and Augustus will do anything to help him, including kidnapping, defying hospital authorities, and breaking the law. Now they are operating in a criminal side of New York completely unknown to them. They don’t know who or what to trust, and hopefully, the trust they’ve built in each other is enough to get them through.

Acute Reactions by Ruby Lang Ian Zamora is determined to do whatever it takes to make his love life work. If that means getting allergy shots so he can stand his on-again-off-again girlfriend’s cat, then so be it. Allergist Petra Lale is not at all what he expects, and his attraction to her has him rethinking everything. While Petra finds Ian attractive as well, her practice is new and she can’t compromise her integrity by dating a patient. The two try to stay away from each other, but fate finds a way to keep bringing them back together.

Getting Real by Emma Chase ER nurse Violet Robinson planned to keep her unrequited love for Dr. Connor Daniels secret forever, but when she falls in the grocery store parking lot and Connor is there to help her, the secret slips. Single dad Connor is ready to get back out there again but knows the constraints of his life with three boys and a doctor’s schedule are not conducive to dating. Now that he knows how Violet feels, he thinks there might finally be a chance for something real between them to work.

For Real by Alexis Hall Dr. Laurence Dalziel is tired of the club scene and even more tired of trying to find a dom he bonds with since he broke up with his ex six years ago. Toby Finch is a 19-year-old who’s lost in life and trying to figure himself out. While he’s unsure about what he wants in life, he’s absolutely sure what he wants in the bedroom: Laurie on his knees and vulnerable. The submission part Laurie doesn’t have a problem with, but opening up his heart is a completely different matter. He doesn’t think that anything between them can last because they, and their lives, are so different. Toby has to convince him that he’s for real.

