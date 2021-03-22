Riot Recommendation: 35 Authors You Think Thriller Readers Should Know

The Good Girl and The Other Mrs. by Mary Kubica, from Park Row Books Two addictive reads for fans of twisty psychological thrill-rides from New York Times bestselling author Mary Kubica. The Good Girl: What seems like a safe one-night stand turns out to be the worst mistake of Mia Dennett’s life. A tautly written, compulsive read that reveals how even in the perfect family, nothing is as it seems… The Other Mrs.: Meet Sadie and Will Foust, the new couple in town. When their neighbor is murdered, Sadie is drawn deeper into the mystery, but the more she discovers the more she realizes how much she has to lose. #LockTheDoors

Family secrets, espionage, serial killers, psychological suspense: there’s a whole wide world of thrillers out there and we’re just trying to read them all! Many of us have go-to writers whose work we’ve come to rely on, but we here at Book Riot are always looking for new (or new-to-us) authors finding new ways to keep us at the edge of our seats. That’s why we asked you what authors you think thriller readers should know! Here are 35 of your favorites, from YA to adult and writers both established and newer to the scene.

Mo Hayder

Sharon Bolton

S.A. Cosby

Rachel Howzell Hall

Paula McLain

Lee Child

Walter Mosley

Alex Michaelides

Louise Penny

Alyssa Cole

Paula Hawkins

Oyinkan Braithwaite

Gillian Flynn

Dean Koontz

Holly Jackson

Tess Gerritsen

Karin Slaughter

Ruth Ware

Ann Dávila Cardinal

Tiffany D. Jackson

Courtney Summers

Layne Fargo

Caroline Kepnes

Tana French

Megan Abbott

Attica Locke

Samantha Downing

Liane Moriarty

Jo Nesbø

James Patterson

Lucy Foley

Harlan Coben

Rory Power

Wendy Heard

Karen M. McManus