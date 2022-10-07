21 Recent Horror Books You Should Read Before Halloween:The List List #496
at CBR: 10 Anime Series That Contemplate The Meaning Of Life
at Electric Lit: 7 Novels that Blend Romance and Body Horror
at Goodreads: 42 New Dark and Twisty YA Reads for Fall
at Tor: Five Genderbent SFF Retellings and Reimaginings
at LGBTQ Reads: 5 Adult LGBTQ Novels Set in the 1990s
at Kirkus: 12 Books To Read Before They’re TV Shows
Riveted Lit 6 Must-Read YA Books Coming Out in October 2022
at Buzzfeed: 21 Recent Horror Books You Should Read Before Halloween
at Epic Reads: 16 YA Books That Deal With Domestic Violence
at POPSUGAR: 147 Romance Novels Coming For Your Heart in 2022
at The New York Times: Fall Books Preview