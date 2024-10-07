magnetic bookmark of a reading hosts in a jack-o-lantern mug
The Goods

Read a BoOOok: Cute Reading Ghosts on Bookmarks, Art Prints, and More

These cute and cozy reading ghosts add the perfect touch of Halloween to your wardrobe, decor, and reading life.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Danika Ellis

Associate Editor

Danika spends most of her time talking about queer women books at the Lesbrary. Blog: The Lesbrary Twitter: @DanikaEllis

View All posts by Danika Ellis

Happy Halloween month! Recently, I bought a cute cross-stitch pattern of a ghost in a library, and I soon realized that Etsy is full of bookish ghosts. There is a huge abundance of shirts and art prints especially, but there are also bookmarks, decor, book embossers, and more.

I know there are a lot of Halloween-all-year readers, so I wanted to share some of my favorites from my Etsy deep dive. These are all cute ghosts — nothing too scary here. I’ve started with the small, inexpensive items like stickers and bookmarks, and I’ve finished with a real showstopper.

If you’re looking for more ghosts between the pages, check out these Book Riot posts:

Now, let’s get into the goodies!

Haunted Library Card sticker
image from TurtlesSoup on Etsy

Haunted Library Card Sticker ($3): This sticker is a perfect addition to your water bottle, laptop, or ereader.

magnetic bookmark of a reading hosts in a jack-o-lantern mug
image from LittleTurkeyShoppe on Etsy

Bookish Ghost Magnetic Bookmark ($4): How cozy and autumnal is this magnetic bookmark?

an embosser of a ghost carrying a stack of books with the text From the library of Emily Johnson
image from SaraJaneUS on Etsy

Ghost Custom Book Embosser ($14): If you are a reading ghost at heart, pick up this custom book embosser to stamp your collection with.

a cross stitch of a ghost holding a candle in front of bookshelves
image from LivingOnTheRainbow on Etsy

Library Ghost Cross Stitch Pattern ($6): This is the pattern I just started! Cross stitch is a perfect bookish hobby to pick up this fall, and this is a small pattern that will be quick to complete.

a black sweatshirt with an embroidered reading ghost wearing a beanie and surrounded by falling leaves
image from betazstore on Etsy

Reading Ghost Embroidered Sweatshirt ($23+): This embroidered reading ghost is available as a T-shirt, sweatshirt, or hoodie, up to 3XL.

a 3d printed ghost reading a glowing book
image from LayeredPlastics on Etsy

3D Printed Reader Ghost ($10): A 3D printed ghost would be so charming on your bookshelf. The pages glow in the dark, and you can add a tea light to make the ghost glow!

an illustration of a ghost reading in the bathtub
image from EmilyBlueBean on Etsy

Ghost Reading Book in Bathtub Poster ($17+): This would be such a charming and silly addition to your bathroom.

an illustrations of witches and ghosts in a cafe with books
image from ArtofStephanieMarie on Etsy

Ghost Café Illustration Art Print ($15+): How cozy does this bookstore and café full of witches and ghosts look?

a neon sign of a ghost reading
image from CraftNameSign on Etsy

Ghost Reading Book Neon Sign ($165): And finally, the showstopper — a neon sign of a reading ghost!

Looking for more bookish Halloween goodies? Check out these BOOkish Halloween Sweatshirts, Stickers, Bookmarks, and More.