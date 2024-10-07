Danika spends most of her time talking about queer women books at the Lesbrary. Blog: The Lesbrary Twitter: @DanikaEllis

Happy Halloween month! Recently, I bought a cute cross-stitch pattern of a ghost in a library, and I soon realized that Etsy is full of bookish ghosts. There is a huge abundance of shirts and art prints especially, but there are also bookmarks, decor, book embossers, and more.

I know there are a lot of Halloween-all-year readers, so I wanted to share some of my favorites from my Etsy deep dive. These are all cute ghosts — nothing too scary here. I’ve started with the small, inexpensive items like stickers and bookmarks, and I’ve finished with a real showstopper.