Read a BoOOok: Cute Reading Ghosts on Bookmarks, Art Prints, and More
Happy Halloween month! Recently, I bought a cute cross-stitch pattern of a ghost in a library, and I soon realized that Etsy is full of bookish ghosts. There is a huge abundance of shirts and art prints especially, but there are also bookmarks, decor, book embossers, and more.
I know there are a lot of Halloween-all-year readers, so I wanted to share some of my favorites from my Etsy deep dive. These are all cute ghosts — nothing too scary here. I’ve started with the small, inexpensive items like stickers and bookmarks, and I’ve finished with a real showstopper.
Now, let’s get into the goodies!
Haunted Library Card Sticker ($3): This sticker is a perfect addition to your water bottle, laptop, or ereader.
Bookish Ghost Magnetic Bookmark ($4): How cozy and autumnal is this magnetic bookmark?
Ghost Custom Book Embosser ($14): If you are a reading ghost at heart, pick up this custom book embosser to stamp your collection with.
Library Ghost Cross Stitch Pattern ($6): This is the pattern I just started! Cross stitch is a perfect bookish hobby to pick up this fall, and this is a small pattern that will be quick to complete.
Reading Ghost Embroidered Sweatshirt ($23+): This embroidered reading ghost is available as a T-shirt, sweatshirt, or hoodie, up to 3XL.
3D Printed Reader Ghost ($10): A 3D printed ghost would be so charming on your bookshelf. The pages glow in the dark, and you can add a tea light to make the ghost glow!
Ghost Reading Book in Bathtub Poster ($17+): This would be such a charming and silly addition to your bathroom.
Ghost Café Illustration Art Print ($15+): How cozy does this bookstore and café full of witches and ghosts look?
Ghost Reading Book Neon Sign ($165): And finally, the showstopper — a neon sign of a reading ghost!
