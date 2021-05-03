Dixie Wheeler was the sole survivor of an infamous crime: when she was an infant, her father murdered her mother and brothers, and then died by suicide, leaving baby Dixie alone in the house. Dixie’s an adult now, and when her old family home — the one where they were murdered — goes up for sale, she jumps at the chance, wanting to make a connection with her family and understand how that could have happened all those years ago. But it seems her family isn’t entirely gone from the house, and it seems they want something from Dixie.