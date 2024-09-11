Bookish Hobbies to Pick Up This Fall

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A new survey out of Anglia Ruskin University suggests that “arts and crafts give greater life satisfaction than work,” as The Guardian puts it. People who do arts and crafts reported higher levels of life satisfaction (“a sense that life is worthwhile”), well-being, and happiness. This was terrible news to me because I struggle with anything arts and crafts related. But lately, I’ve been having a strange notion: What if I had a hobby…that wasn’t reading or consuming media? Specifically, it would be great to have something to do with my hands while I watch TV or listen to audiobooks — other than my current strategy, which is biting my nails. That’s when I decided to give cross-stitching a try. I figured it was regimented enough that my lack of an artistic eye or any sense of coordination shouldn’t hinder me too much. I’ve finished my first piece and am onto my second, and I’m pleased to report that I love it. There’s something calming about doing something that isn’t related to words: my job and hobbies have all, up to this point, been book-centric.