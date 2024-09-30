BOOkish Halloween Sweatshirts, Stickers, Bookmarks, and More

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen. View All posts by Kelly Jensen

‘Tis the season for all the things that go bump in the night. We’ve got our ghosts mingling with our black cats and our zombies enjoying a stroll with our pumpkins. Whether you like your Halloween frightful or fun, there’s something for everyone this time of year, even if it’s simply enjoying the parade of kids’ costumes on social media from your friends and family. Let’s lean all the way in and take the Halloween spirit to our bookish lives. Find here some delightful bookish Halloween goods. There are sweatshirts for horror lovers, stickers for covering your water bottle or notebook, bookmarks to keep your page when you’re too frightened to read further, and more. This is a Halloween-a-palooza of BOOkish finds you won’t be able to resist.