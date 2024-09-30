Image of a sweatshirt featuring a stack of books, pumpkin, and bats
BOOkish Halloween Sweatshirts, Stickers, Bookmarks, and More

BOO-yeah we love some bookish Halloween wares.

‘Tis the season for all the things that go bump in the night. We’ve got our ghosts mingling with our black cats and our zombies enjoying a stroll with our pumpkins. Whether you like your Halloween frightful or fun, there’s something for everyone this time of year, even if it’s simply enjoying the parade of kids’ costumes on social media from your friends and family.

Let’s lean all the way in and take the Halloween spirit to our bookish lives. Find here some delightful bookish Halloween goods. There are sweatshirts for horror lovers, stickers for covering your water bottle or notebook, bookmarks to keep your page when you’re too frightened to read further, and more. This is a Halloween-a-palooza of BOOkish finds you won’t be able to resist.

White woman holding a black canvas tote bag. The tote bag says "keep the candy, i'll take the books."
Image from TheMnmLstStudio on Etsy

I know. I promised bookmarks and stickers and sweatshirts and we’ll get there. But let’s begin with Mr. Pumpkinhead Skeleton on a tote bag with a perfect Halloween for Readers idea: trick or treat for books! $30.

Image of a blue sweatshirt with an image of a library. In orange text it reads "Salem Library: Books, Brews, Bonfires."
Image from LucaBooCo on Etsy

I would head to the Salem Library in a heartbeat. Grab this sweatshirt in a variety of color options for $40, up to size 5XL.

Image of a sticker that is a large pumpkin with books inside its mouth.
Image from BookLoverMerchShop on Etsy.

Who else wants to check out what’s inside the pumpkin library? This sticker is $3 and comes in two sizes.

Image of a white bookmark in the shape of a ghost.
Image from PaintedLeafStudioCo on Etsy

This ghost bookmark is not only perfect fun-level scary, but it’s also gorgeously detailed. $17.

Image of a grey sweatshirt with a purple and black book stack. It has a pumpkin on top of the books and bats flying around it.
Image from KateTeesCollection on Etsy.

You can get away with wearing Halloween things year round, as far as I’m concerned, but this book sweatshirt is especially good for year-round wearing. It’s super cute! $40, with plenty of color options, up to size 5XL.

Image of a sticker with a haunted house and ghosts. It says "the haunted library" and is holographic.
Image from ForeverSpooked on Etsy

No doubt the books inside the haunted library are hauntingly good. $5 for the holographic sticker.

Image of two identical Kindle paperwhite covers with images of iconic halloween cookie designs.
Image from CooperCaligraphyArt on Etsy

Have a Kindle paperwhite and need a new cover? You’ve probably savored these cookies at one point or another (or still) and they’re perfect to keep your ereader safe. $15 and up.

Image of an orange bookmark with ghosts coming out of an open book. It says "haunted pages."
Image from thebookishwitchshop on Etsy.

Pop this haunted pages bookmark inside your current read and creep it real. $4+.

Image of a grey mug with a black handle and interior. The outside features nine different cartoon ghosts all reading or carrying books.
Image from RRbookishboutique on Etsy.

Your favorite warm beverage will love this bookish ghost mug. $21.

Image of a white woman in a green crewneck sweatshirt. It has a dog dressed up as a witch with an open book and pumpkins.
Image from AscendantFireDesigns on Etsy

Here’s a perfect bookish Halloween crewneck for the dog lovers. It’s available in tons of colors and up to 5XL, starting at $34.

Pink t-shirt with a vintage style image of a cat, book, and pumpkin. In green text it says "spooky books are my favorite part of halloween."
Image from OpalandJuneSoph on Etsy

For the cat lovers, there are a variety of colors to choose from with this spooky book Halloween T-shirt. I love the vintage style of the image so much. $33, up to size 4XL.

Image of a magnetic bookmark. It has a ghost in a library.
Image from SucocoStudio on Etsy

We love a bookish ghost, especially when it visits the library. This magnetic bookmark is $4.

Image of a pair of clear earrings that feature books on three sets of shelves. The sets are designed to look like ghosts.
Image from SimplybyShayla on Etsy.

How clever are these bookish ghost earrings? $13.

Image of a black and white sticker in the shape of a heart. It has a skeleton reading in bed with a cup of coffee and a cat.
Image from IndieHeartDesign on Etsy.

This skeleton is a book lover! This sticker is too cute! $4+, depending on size.

Image of a bookmark in the shape of a coffin filled with books.
Image from CafedeMynx on Etsy

Who says you can’t take your books with you when you go? This coffin bookmark says otherwise. $4.

Image of a black crewneck sweatshirt. It says "spooky book season" in embroidery.
Image from FABLEandMAVEN on Etsy

Last but not least, snag yourself a cozy embroidered “Spooky Book Season” sweatshirt. Available in a ton of colors and up to size 3XL, starting at $39.

Still want more? A couple of months back, I pulled together this horror lovers bookish goods piece that you’ll also love.