BOOkish Halloween Sweatshirts, Stickers, Bookmarks, and More
‘Tis the season for all the things that go bump in the night. We’ve got our ghosts mingling with our black cats and our zombies enjoying a stroll with our pumpkins. Whether you like your Halloween frightful or fun, there’s something for everyone this time of year, even if it’s simply enjoying the parade of kids’ costumes on social media from your friends and family.
Let’s lean all the way in and take the Halloween spirit to our bookish lives. Find here some delightful bookish Halloween goods. There are sweatshirts for horror lovers, stickers for covering your water bottle or notebook, bookmarks to keep your page when you’re too frightened to read further, and more. This is a Halloween-a-palooza of BOOkish finds you won’t be able to resist.
I know. I promised bookmarks and stickers and sweatshirts and we’ll get there. But let’s begin with Mr. Pumpkinhead Skeleton on a tote bag with a perfect Halloween for Readers idea: trick or treat for books! $30.
I would head to the Salem Library in a heartbeat. Grab this sweatshirt in a variety of color options for $40, up to size 5XL.
Who else wants to check out what’s inside the pumpkin library? This sticker is $3 and comes in two sizes.
This ghost bookmark is not only perfect fun-level scary, but it’s also gorgeously detailed. $17.
You can get away with wearing Halloween things year round, as far as I’m concerned, but this book sweatshirt is especially good for year-round wearing. It’s super cute! $40, with plenty of color options, up to size 5XL.
No doubt the books inside the haunted library are hauntingly good. $5 for the holographic sticker.
Have a Kindle paperwhite and need a new cover? You’ve probably savored these cookies at one point or another (or still) and they’re perfect to keep your ereader safe. $15 and up.
Pop this haunted pages bookmark inside your current read and creep it real. $4+.
Your favorite warm beverage will love this bookish ghost mug. $21.
Here’s a perfect bookish Halloween crewneck for the dog lovers. It’s available in tons of colors and up to 5XL, starting at $34.
For the cat lovers, there are a variety of colors to choose from with this spooky book Halloween T-shirt. I love the vintage style of the image so much. $33, up to size 4XL.
We love a bookish ghost, especially when it visits the library. This magnetic bookmark is $4.
How clever are these bookish ghost earrings? $13.
This skeleton is a book lover! This sticker is too cute! $4+, depending on size.
Who says you can’t take your books with you when you go? This coffin bookmark says otherwise. $4.
Last but not least, snag yourself a cozy embroidered “Spooky Book Season” sweatshirt. Available in a ton of colors and up to size 3XL, starting at $39.
Still want more? A couple of months back, I pulled together this horror lovers bookish goods piece that you’ll also love.