11 Punny Mugs for Language Lovers

Are you a pun lover or are you a grinch? I am the first, and even if it is a groaner —like the worst imaginable pun possible — I am still going to appreciate it because of the way language can tell several stories at one time. It should come as little surprise then that one of my all-time favorite mugs to sip my daily tea from is one that comes with a pun. It features a black cat leaning on a stack of books and says “Cool Story, Poe” (referencing Edgar Allan Poe’s short story “The Black Cat”). Every time I see the mug, I smile.

In an era where things continue to be heavy, sometimes it is those small moments that can bring cheer. For word lovers, that delightful play of language, imagery, and humor present in puns may just do the trick.

A couple of years ago, I pulled together a fun roundup of punny enamel pins. Now, let’s take a look at some punny mugs, perfect for sipping your tea, coffee, or other beverages of choice.

And before some of you get pedantic, know some of these aren’t perfect puns. They’re fun word plays close enough to puns that I felt like including them.

Has all of this made your eyes roll? Then I’ve found the pun mug for you. $16 and up.

If morning (or afternoon or evening) affirmations are your thing, why not get a little laughter in with them? This food pun affirmation mug is fun. $17.

Some days are like that and why not let everyone know ASAP? $20.

Look how cute those lil cups of matcha are! You can grab this sweet pun mug in black or in white. $14 and up.

I would like to read this purrfect tail, wouldn’t you? Look at this distinguished gentleman! $14.

I’m obsessed with this little tea-rex friend. We would have so much to talk about over some earl gray or a cup of chai. $14 and up.

Speaking of cheese, this punny mug is for all of the Star Wars and Italian dessert fans out there. $16.

If there ever were the perfect punny mug for fans of brunch, it would be this brunch of puns. $22.