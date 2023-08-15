EveryLibrary and Book Riot Partner to Launch Parent Perceptions Survey on Public Libraries and Current Issues

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

EveryLibrary, the national political action committee for libraries, and Book Riot, the largest independent editorial book site in North America, announce a partnership to launch a comprehensive survey aimed at gathering valuable insights from parents regarding their perceptions of public libraries and current issues facing public libraries. The “Parents and Public Libraries – Perceptions Survey” will allow parents to share their experiences and opinions, contributing to improving and developing library services.

Scheduled to open on September 6, 2023, this collaborative survey is specifically designed to gather feedback from parents who have children under 18 in their households. EveryLibrary and Book Riot have worked closely to create a series of carefully crafted questions that address various aspects of public libraries, their services, and the challenges they face in meeting the diverse needs of communities.

“At EveryLibrary, we believe that strong libraries build strong communities, and the opinions of parents are invaluable in shaping library services to better serve families,” said John Chrastka, EveryLibrary executive director. “Through this partnership with Book Riot, we hope to listen to the opinions of parents across the country about their use of their library and any concerns with book bans around the country. This survey will help libraries focus their services based on parents’ needs and aspirations.”

“The collaboration between Book Riot and EveryLibrary reinforces our shared commitment to promoting literacy and ensuring that libraries continue to be inclusive spaces for readers of all ages,” said Kelly Jensen from Book Riot. “By engaging parents in this survey, we hope to understand their concerns with libraries and censorship to strengthen the bonds between families and their local libraries.”

The survey will cover a wide range of topics, including parents’ frequency of library visits, their trust in librarians’ book selection, the importance of resources such as storytime opportunities and summer reading programs, and their awareness of book bans and censorship in libraries. Additionally, parents will be asked to express their opinions on controversial subjects in children’s books, such as LGBTQ+ characters and themes, racism, and social justice.

“This survey will directly contribute to shaping the future of public libraries,” added Chrastka. “Their voices are instrumental in ensuring that libraries remain vibrant, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of their communities.” Participants will remain anonymous, and all data collected will be kept confidential and used for research purposes only.

For more information about the survey and to stay updated on the results and subsequent actions, please visit everylibraryinstitute.org and bookriot.com.

About EveryLibrary:

EveryLibrary is a national political action committee for libraries dedicated to advocating for public, school, and college libraries on local ballot initiatives, bond measures, and other funding proposals. EveryLibrary supports libraries by focusing on voter and taxpayer support through public education, outreach, and political action.

About Book Riot:

Book Riot is the largest independent editorial book site in North America, providing coverage of books, literature, and reading culture. With a dedicated team of contributors, Book Riot offers engaging content, recommendations, and discussions on a wide range of literary topics, including diverse and inclusive reading experiences.