A sharp and illuminating novel about the impact of violence and the power of solidarity. A sharp and illuminating novel about the impact of violence and the power of solidarity. A sharp and illuminating novel about the impact of violence and the power of solidarity.
image of a woman reading a book on a green couch and a pile of books on a brown wooden desk https://www.pexels.com/photo/girl-reading-book-on-brown-wooden-table-4861353/

Take Our Pandemic Reading Habits Survey

The pandemic isn’t over, especially outside of the United States. But as we get closer to some version of “normal,” reflection on how our lives and habits have changed become more and more possible. We’re interested in how our own reading lives and those of other readers have (or possibly haven’t) changed after over a year of social distancing and isolation. So please take a few minutes and take our pandemic reading habits survey — we’ll be back in a week to share the results.

You've already entered your answers! Thanks so much!

A sharp and illuminating novel about the impact of violence and the power of solidarity. A sharp and illuminating novel about the impact of violence and the power of solidarity.
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!