On the Ethics of True Crime

One week of August to go, book nerds. Here’s what we have on this last Monday of Summer (I know not technically, but come on. It is.) The Ethics of True Crime The ethics of true crime can be as complex as the crimes that this genre deals with; while there are many reasons why people might read true crime, there are also some legitimate reasons to be cautious and to critique the hold that true crime has over society.

New YA Books Hitting Shelves, August 26, 2024 Let's hit it—my new release notes have over 30 books coming out this week between those in hardcover and in paperback. There will not be 30 books highlighted below but you're going to get a good-sized helping of them.



Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use Horror Lovers, Who Else is Ready for Halloween? Oh, how I love the fall. And we're truly almost there. We're finally in the last throes of summer, and September is right around the corner. You know, in my mind, that means it's basically Halloween. Wouldn't you agree? Let's get ready for everyone's favorite holiday by talking about some scary stuff. 7 Books About the Artistry and History of Drag There are so many books to choose from for this prompt, but here are seven options. Most of them are drag nonfiction because that's what I think is most relevant to the current political context, but there are plenty of drag fiction books you could choose as well.