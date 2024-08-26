On the Ethics of True Crime
One week of August to go, book nerds. Here’s what we have on this last Monday of Summer (I know not technically, but come on. It is.)
The Ethics of True Crime
The ethics of true crime can be as complex as the crimes that this genre deals with; while there are many reasons why people might read true crime, there are also some legitimate reasons to be cautious and to critique the hold that true crime has over society.
New YA Books Hitting Shelves, August 26, 2024
Let’s hit it—my new release notes have over 30 books coming out this week between those in hardcover and in paperback. There will not be 30 books highlighted below but you’re going to get a good-sized helping of them.
Horror Lovers, Who Else is Ready for Halloween?
Oh, how I love the fall. And we’re truly almost there. We’re finally in the last throes of summer, and September is right around the corner. You know, in my mind, that means it’s basically Halloween. Wouldn’t you agree? Let’s get ready for everyone’s favorite holiday by talking about some scary stuff.
7 Books About the Artistry and History of Drag
There are so many books to choose from for this prompt, but here are seven options. Most of them are drag nonfiction because that’s what I think is most relevant to the current political context, but there are plenty of drag fiction books you could choose as well.
Going Beyond the Gender Binary
The rules of gender and the gender binary are arbitrary and do not serve us as whole people. The author talks about how these rules are meant to control and how gender conformity is rewarded while gender creativity is punished. They dare to proclaim time and time again that just because things are the way they are that doesn’t mean that is the way they should be.
Totes Need: 14 Queer Tote Bags
What better way to carry your LGBTQ+ books around than in a queer tote bag! Below you’ll find a wide range of clever, funny, punny, weird, activist, and pride tote bags. I’ll also put links to more queer book roundups at the end so you can stock up on more books!
The 16 Best A-spec and Asexual Romance Novels
A-spec and asexual romance novels might just be my favorite kind of romance novels. The communication is next level, the interpersonal plots are to die for, and, even better, at least one character is ace.
Picture Books About Clouds Plus Two Great New KidLit Releases
I am the kind of person who’s always looking up at the clouds (or at birds), so I thought I’d round up some of my favorite picture books about clouds. But first, my reviews of two excellent new kid lit releases.
