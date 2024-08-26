7 Books About the Artistry and History of Drag

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The popularity of RuPaul’s Drag Race brought drag into the limelight, but drag has been around a lot longer. The first drag ball in the U.S. was in 1869, held in Harlem’s Hamilton Lodge. The first person to call themselves the “queen of drag” was William Dorsey Swann, who was born into slavery in 1860. Many of the first drag queens were formerly enslaved or children of people who had been enslaved. As drag queen story hours are targeted by terrorist groups and anti-drag laws make the news, it’s important to know what drag is and where it comes from. Drag is an art form. It’s not dangerous. And like any art form, there is a huge variety in styles: a drag queen story time is going to look very different from a drag performance in a night club.