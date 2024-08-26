Totes Need: 14 Queer Tote Bags
The theme for my bookish product roundups is usually built around one product that I saw and loved or found so amusing that I wanted to share it. That’s how I ended up collecting tote bags for Halloween season last year, and did a mini dive into the history of tote bags. This time I was first and foremost inspired by the amount of fantastic queer books I’ve read recently—seriously, off the top of my head I can hit every major genre/category: Bellies by Nicola Dinan (litfic/contemporary); Bathe the Cat by Alice B. McGinty and David Roberts (picture book); Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson (fantasy); We See Each Other: A Black, Trans Journey Through TV and Film by Tre’vell Anderson (essays); How You Get the Girl by Anita Kelly (romance); Horse Barbie by Geena Rocero (memoir); Bianca Torre Is Afraid of Everything by Justine Pucella Winans (mystery); The Low, Low Woods by Carmen Maria Machado and DaNi (horror).
What better way to carry your LGBTQ+ books around than in a queer tote bag! Below you’ll find a wide range of clever, funny, punny, weird, activist, and pride tote bags. I’ll also put links to more queer book roundups at the end so you can stock up on more books!
Totes Gay Tote Bag ($15): We are not awarding tote bags but if we were, a punny gay one would certainly win.
Gaylien Tote Bag LGBTQ by TinasGshop ($15): If you’re a fan of turning heads with your tote bag, may I suggest gaylien?
Pride Frog Tote Bag ($20): Or maybe you like frogs more than aliens!
Howdy Queers Tote Bag by TongueInCheekPrints ($34): There was no way I was choosing between frogs.
Gay agenda tote bag by TwistedImpactDesigns ($12): The gay agenda’s out of the bag!
Nonbinary tote bag by AllPrideThings ($31): It’s always the perfect day to respect people’s pronouns.
All Pride No Prejudice Tote Bag ($20): Fairy tale endings for all.
TERF Repellent Tote Bag ($20): Now someone work on making the spray.
LGBTQ Justice Tote Bag ($25): The tote bag speaks the truth. (I tried to find the source for the quote and with search being what it is now the closest I came is a tweet in 2017 by Jesse Williams.)
Sapphic Mermaid Tote ($26): These mermaids aren’t just roommates.
Hopeless Aromantic Tote Bag ($23): Bonus: you have color options between a black or natural bag.
Intersex Pride Tote Bag ($20): Bonus: the artist takes commissions!
Queer Author List Literary Tote ($27): The ampersand list, but make it queer!
Read Queer All Year Raccoon Tote Bag ($29): Trash pandas are so smart.
