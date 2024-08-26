Totes Need: 14 Queer Tote Bags

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

The theme for my bookish product roundups is usually built around one product that I saw and loved or found so amusing that I wanted to share it. That’s how I ended up collecting tote bags for Halloween season last year, and did a mini dive into the history of tote bags. This time I was first and foremost inspired by the amount of fantastic queer books I’ve read recently—seriously, off the top of my head I can hit every major genre/category: Bellies by Nicola Dinan (litfic/contemporary); Bathe the Cat by Alice B. McGinty and David Roberts (picture book); Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson (fantasy); We See Each Other: A Black, Trans Journey Through TV and Film by Tre’vell Anderson (essays); How You Get the Girl by Anita Kelly (romance); Horse Barbie by Geena Rocero (memoir); Bianca Torre Is Afraid of Everything by Justine Pucella Winans (mystery); The Low, Low Woods by Carmen Maria Machado and DaNi (horror).

What better way to carry your LGBTQ+ books around than in a queer tote bag! Below you’ll find a wide range of clever, funny, punny, weird, activist, and pride tote bags. I’ll also put links to more queer book roundups at the end so you can stock up on more books!