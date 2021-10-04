15 Must-Read October Children’s Book Releases

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist teams up with her writer sister Jessica Benoist-Young and popular author Mariko Tamaki (Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me) in this action-packed middle grade fantasy with lots of girl power. Sisters Ellie and Parker McFadden both have magical powers, though they couldn’t otherwise be more different. Ellie has intuitive magic and can sense what others are feeling, and can even speak with animals. Parker has kinetic magic and can manipulate fire and cause shocks to the earth. They inherited these gifts from their mother, though they didn’t realize it until two unknown relatives take them to Haven, an isolated farm. Ellie loves the farm and their new lives, but Parker wants to go back to the city. As they slowly untangle the secrets behind their magic, they unearth an even more dangerous secret.