Which Octavia Butler Books Should You Read First?

Addison Rizer is a writer and reader of anything that can be described as weird, sad, or scary. She has an MA in Professional Writing and a BA in English. She writes for Book Riot and Publishers Weekly and is always looking for more ways to gush about the books she loves. Find her published work or contact her on her website or at addisonrizer at gmaildotcom.

Science fiction writer Octavia Butler was the recipient of numerous awards, including a MacArthur “Genius” Grant, a PEN Lifetime Achievement Award, and both Nebula and Hugo Awards for her writing. According to a biography of her on the Women’s History Museum’s website, the library was her “second home” growing up, and she started to write her own stories at ten years old. She published her first novel in 1976 and went on to write 12 novels and short story collections before her death in 2006. Octavia Butler’s books have become a pillar of the Afrofuturism subgenre, and Butler is considered a pioneer in science fiction in general, especially for subverting the typical white and male-centric narrative, instead putting Black women and their experiences at the forefront of her dystopias and sci-fi stories. In 2012, she was inducted into the Science Fiction Hall of Fame. Her novels often explored racism and injustice, global warming, and women’s rights, no matter where or when they were set.

With such a prolific writer, though, where should you start? Whether you’re a short story lover, a series aficionado, or a standalone-only kind of person, there are some perfect Octavia Butler books to jump into her sharp prose and strong sense of character. Here are five options to get you started.