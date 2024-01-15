New Year, Newish Reading Goals

Vanessa is a writer, reader and generally bookish Latina from San Diego. If loving Agatha Christie is wrong, she doesn't want to be right. Vanessa’s penchant for books, travel and tea is rivaled only by her serious addictions to milk, avocado and floral lattes. When not reading books or selling them, she can be found blogging, working on her first novel or cozying up at a library.

Though I’m not exactly a “new year, new me” girl, there is something about the start of a new year that does force some reflection. Thanks to a viral infection that ran its way through my family this holiday season, I had a lot of alone time to sit and give in to that impulse. I took stock and made some loose plans — financial goals, mental health goals, wellness goals that aren’t toxic — for what I hope this year will feel like in my bones. We’re heading into an election year and so many things still feel awful, but planning a little and naming some things helps me feel a little bit more prepared to face it.

In my reading life, the overarching goal is to have more fun, and that requires some very intentional shifting when a thing you love becomes a thing you do for work. Here are four low-stakes goals I’ve set for myself to help me find more joy in books this year.