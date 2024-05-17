8 Cozy and Comforting Books About Bakeries

Elisa Shoenberger has been building a library since she was 13. She loves writing about all aspects of books from author interviews, antiquarian books, archives, and everything in between. She also writes regularly for Murder & Mayhem and Library Journal. She's also written articles for Huffington Post, Boston Globe, WIRED, Slate, and many other publications. When she's not writing about reading, she's reading and adventuring to find cool new art. She also plays alto saxophone and occasionally stiltwalks. Find out more on her website or follow her on Twitter @vogontroubadour.

Is there anything more comforting than the smell of freshly baked goods and the childlike joy of getting chocolate chip cookies just out of the oven? Or how a warm breadbasket at a restaurant portends a really excellent meal? Or how your heart swells when someone tells you that they baked a cake just for you? Some of my favorite travel memories are sitting at a café outside with a book while drinking tea and enjoying a piece of cake. It’s a memory that feels like a hug. After all, there’s a reason that realtors tell homeowners to bake cookies when there are house showings.

The world of books certainly helps to encourage this feeling of coziness and baked goods. Many cozy mysteries take place in bakeries presumably for that reason. While there’s joy (and a lot of hard work!) in running a bakery, there’s also so many opportunities for murder from sharp knives, tampered ingredients, hot ovens, and giant bags of flour. A rolling pin makes an excellent bludgeoning weapon!