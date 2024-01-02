What does January 2024 have in store for genre readers? There are some big, and I mean BIG sequels coming this month. There are plenty of standalones, too. Some famous names are promoting new works, and there are neophyte authors trying to make names for themselves, too. January features some mythological retellings, far-flung space adventures, hard science fiction, cyberpunk ghost stories, and pretty much everything in between. Whether you’re a young reader or a seasoned adult devourer of genre work, there’s something coming out this month for you.

So call your local bookstore, click those preorder links, or do whatever you have to do to get your hands on these new science fiction and fantasy books in January 2024.