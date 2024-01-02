Jump Into These 9 New Science Fiction and Fantasy Books in January 2024
We’re coming down off of our holiday feasts and celebrations. Maybe the decor is still up, or maybe it’s tucked away already. The enormous swell of holiday book sales has come and gone. That doesn’t mean there aren’t any new books to get excited about, however. The new year means new reading challenges, new goals to hit, new book club selections, and how better to kick off 2024 than with some new science fiction and fantasy books?
What does January 2024 have in store for genre readers? There are some big, and I mean BIG sequels coming this month. There are plenty of standalones, too. Some famous names are promoting new works, and there are neophyte authors trying to make names for themselves, too. January features some mythological retellings, far-flung space adventures, hard science fiction, cyberpunk ghost stories, and pretty much everything in between. Whether you’re a young reader or a seasoned adult devourer of genre work, there’s something coming out this month for you.
So call your local bookstore, click those preorder links, or do whatever you have to do to get your hands on these new science fiction and fantasy books in January 2024.
New Science Fiction and Fantasy Books in January 2024 for Adults
The Atlas Complex by Olivie Blake
I mentioned some big sequels coming out, didn’t I? How about the epic conclusion to Blake’s Atlas trilogy? The broken alliances are coming home to roost, and the caretaker, Atlas Blakely, is finally going to have to take on the six Alexandrians.
The Djinn Waits a Hundred Years by Shubnum Khan
Every month is a good month for Gothic horror, including January. This book blends historical fiction with the supernatural in South Africa. A once-grand estate is now a boarding house. Sana is one of the misfits living there, but she’s constantly curious, seeking to understand the history of the estate. She may find more than she was bargaining for in her explorations, though.
House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas
Oh, and here’s an even BIGGER sequel. If you haven’t heard of Sarah J. Maas and her several huge romantasy series, you must be living under a literary boulder. This is the third and much-anticipated book in her Crescent City series. Bryce is still trying to get back to Midgard, and since she has no idea who to trust, that is a harder task than it seems. Magic and steamy romance collide once again.
The Tusks of Extinction by Ray Nayler
The mammoth is back! That’s the setup for this new sci-fi thriller with plenty of science and climate fiction elements. The digitized consciousness of the late Dr. Damira Khismatullina is brought in to understand the resurrected species and protect them from poachers. But there’s more motivating the resurrection of mammoth’s than she can understand.
To Challenge Heaven by David Weber and Chris Kennedy
David Weber’s space opera series, Out of the Dark, continues with this new book. It’s been 40 years since half of Earth’s population was killed, an alien invasion finally fended off before human extinction. Humans now roam the stars, but the stars are dangerous, full of predators. What’s worse, the aliens are coming back, bent on revenge.
Voyage of the Damned by Frances White
Fantasy meets murder mystery in this novel, all set on a magical voyage. The emperor’s ship is embarking on a voyage to celebrate 1,000 years of peace. When one of the 12 heirs to the emperor is murdered, suspicion abounds. Ganymedes, the least-favorite heir, has to become the hero, find the killer, and keep the great peace.
Womb City by Tlotlo Tsamaase
This Africanfuturist horror novel brings cyberpunk vibes, dystopian vibes, and ghost stories together for a great and unique read. Nelah seems to have it all, except for her loveless marriage to a controlling husband. It becomes too much, and Nelah commits a terrible crime. The ghost of the body she buried is now haunting her, trying to reveal the truth, and Nelah finds herself in a conspiracy in order to keep the truth hidden and her loved ones safe.
New Science Fiction and Fantasy Books in January 2024 for Young Readers
A Drop of Venom by Sajni Patel
Mythological retellings are all the rage recently, and I’m here for that. This YA book takes the Medusa myth and remixes it with Indian mythology in an “unapologetically feminist” story. A young woman endures the most terrible things only to emerge monstrous. But is she the real monster?
The Selkie’s Daughter by Linda Crotta Brennan
This middle grade book blends fantasy and historical fiction into a great new read. Brigit knows all of the old stories, except she knows that they’re true. She’s the daughter of a selkie, after all, a secret she guards closely. But when young seals start turning up dead, Brigit needs to stop the culprit and reach the Great Selkie to spare her people from a curse.
