New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

Carrie Soto is fierce, and her determination to win at any cost has not made her popular. But by the time she retires from tennis, she is the best player the world has ever seen. She has shattered every record and claimed twenty Grand Slam titles. And if you ask Carrie, she is entitled to every one. She sacrificed nearly everything to become the best, with her father, Javier, as her coach. A former champion himself, Javier has trained her since the age of two.

But six years after her retirement, Carrie finds herself sitting in the stands of the 1994 U.S. Open, watching her record be taken from her by a brutal, stunning player named Nicki Chan.

At thirty-seven years old, Carrie makes the monumental decision to come out of retirement and be coached by her father for one last year in an attempt to reclaim her record. Even if the sports media says that they never liked “the Battle-Axe” anyway. Even if her body doesn’t move as fast as it did. And even if it means swallowing her pride to train with a man she once almost opened her heart to: Bowe Huntley. Like her, he has something to prove before he gives up the game forever.

In spite of it all, Carrie Soto is back, for one epic final season. In this riveting and unforgettable novel, Taylor Jenkins Reid tells her most vulnerable, emotional story yet.

Reasons to read it: In Carrie Soto, we find yet another of Reid’s heroines who’s flawed, complex, and just very real. Carrie’s drive for the sport — which is described in such vivid detail that even the sports-repelled will be cheering — and ambition aren’t exactly expressed in ways that many of the book’s characters agree with. She’s relentless in her pursuit of victory and isn’t the kind of gracious that people want women to be. And we love her all the more for it.

Editor’s note: Conversations around Taylor Jenkins Reid writing about people of color as protagonists are going on. Alyssa Shotwell at The Mary Sue breaks down the issue very well.