New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

1828. Robin Swift, orphaned by cholera in Canton, is brought to London by the mysterious Professor Lovell. There, he trains for years in Latin, Ancient Greek, and Chinese, all in preparation for the day he’ll enroll in Oxford University’s prestigious Royal Institute of Translation — also known as Babel.

Babel is the world’s center for translation and, more importantly, magic. Silver working — the art of manifesting the meaning lost in translation using enchanted silver bars — has made the British unparalleled in power, as its knowledge serves the Empire’s quest for colonization.

For Robin, Oxford is a utopia dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge. But knowledge obeys power, and as a Chinese boy raised in Britain, Robin realizes serving Babel means betraying his motherland. As his studies progress, Robin finds himself caught between Babel and the shadowy Hermes Society, an organization dedicated to stopping imperial expansion. When Britain pursues an unjust war with China over silver and opium, Robin must decide…

Can powerful institutions be changed from within, or does revolution always require violence?

Reasons to read it: Mix together dark academia plus a critique on colonialism and its role in academia plus a little magic for good measure, and you’ve got what has got to be one of the most interesting sounding premises for a book this year. And, if you’ve read The Poppy War series by Kuang, you know she’s especially adept at crafting wonderfully complex — dare I say gray — characters within a Chinese-inspired setting. She’s said herself that she wrote the Poppy War trilogy as a sort of training for this book, which is her “love letter and breakup letter to Oxford. It gnaws at questions that have bothered me since I started graduate school — chiefly the brokenness of academia and the sacrifices that true change might require.”