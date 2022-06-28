New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

Harlem, 1927. Twenty-seven-year-old Louise Lloyd has found the perfect job! She is the new manager of the Dove, a club owned by her close friend Rafael Moreno. There Louise meets Nora Davies, one of the girls she was kidnapped with a decade ago. The two women — along with Rafael and his sister, Louise’s girlfriend, Rosa Maria — spend the night at the Dove, drinking and talking. The next morning, Rosa Maria wakes up covered in blood, with no memory of the previous night. Nora is lying dead in the middle of the dance floor.

Louise knows Rosa Maria couldn’t have killed Nora, but the police have a hard time believing that no one can remember anything at all about what happened. When Louise and Rosa Maria return to their apartment after being questioned by the police, they find the word GUILTY written across the living room wall in paint that looks a lot like blood. Someone has gone to great lengths to frame and terrify Rosa Maria, and Louise will stop at nothing to clear the woman she loves.

Reasons to read it: I have been looking forward to this second book in the Harlem Renaissance mystery series since reading the first last year. With that said, I don’t think you have to read the first to enjoy this one, but you’ll want to after being immersed in Harlem’s Jazz Age. In fact, so much of the appeal of this series for me, in addition to featuring engaging mysteries, is the setting. The interesting factor is upped another notch by centering queer characters of color. Love.