The Best New Book Releases Out June 27, 2023

With odes to Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man, Kim Johnson tells the story of Andre Jackson, a young Black teenager in Portland, Oregon who has just been released from juvie. He didn’t commit the crime, and is surprised when those around him seem too ready to believe that he did. As he tries to reckon with who he is now, and how he relates to his community and neighborhood with this new identity, he realizes that a friend — the person who committed the crime he was arrested for and who may have set him up — has been missing for months. He tries to find his friend, and in doing so, also finds out why he went to juvie in the first place. This is one of my favorite reads of the year so far. Johnson does such an excellent job of making you feel like you’re right there alongside Andre, experiencing what he’s experiencing, and I love the way she wove in details from real events.