If you’re looking for an engaging read with some true emotional depth, look no further than Leesa Cross-Smith’s latest release. This heartfelt novel centers on a recently divorced therapist who stops a man from jumping off a bridge during a chance encounter and persuades him to return to her house. During an emotionally charged weekend together, the duo share stories and find some mutual healing and compassion, even while holding back certain secrets from each other.

This tender and poignant book reinforces the power of human connection and serves as a reminder that hope can be found, even in the unlikeliest of places.