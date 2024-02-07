New February Romances to Warm You Up

Jessica Pryde is a member of that (some might call) rare breed that grew up in Washington, DC, but is happily enjoying the warmer weather of the desert Southwest. While she is still working on what she wants to be when she grows up, she’s enjoying dabbling in librarianship and writing all the things. She can be found drowning in her ever-growing TBR and exclaiming about romance in the Book Riot podcast ( When in Romance ), as well as on social media. Find her exclamations about books and pho on twitter ( JessIsReading ) and instagram ( jess_is_reading ).

Happy February, romance readers! Are you ready for the influx of Think Pieces that we will continue to get as Valentine’s Day looms its lofty head? Valentine’s Day is known and celebrated (and sometimes derided) for its explosion of red and pink and chocolate and flowers and jewelry, but here at Book Riot, we think about it as thee day we get to talk all we want about romance novels! (Okay, not really, because we can talk about romance novels all day, every day, but if everyone else is going to focus on the Literature of Love for a news cycle or two, I’m always happy to capture the ear of anyone who will listen to me yell about my favorite genre for a few minutes or several hours!)

It might be the darkest, shortest month of the year, but it has absolutely no shortage of brilliant joy in the form of book releases! The romance books coming out this month run the full gamut of delightful, whether they’re new books from newer authors or long-awaited releases from popular faves. They might have a hint of the fantastical or drop us very much into the world in which we live and love (or loathe whatever might be the case). This month, they lean a little more heavily into books coming from the traditionally published world, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some great indie-published books coming out! It just means I have limited space and that some absolute bangers are releasing this month.