Get Into These New Comics and Graphic Novels for September 2023

The son of a librarian, Chris M. Arnone's love of books was as inevitable as gravity. He holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Missouri - Kansas City. His novel, The Hermes Protocol, was published by Castle Bridge Media in 2023 and the next book in that series is due out in winter 2024. His work can also be found in Adelaide Literary Magazine and FEED Lit Mag. You can find him writing more books, poetry, and acting in Kansas City.

Summer is nearly in the rearview mirror, which means the big summer crossover events in comics are behind us as well. That doesn’t mean there aren’t some amazing comic book and graphic novel stories on the horizon, though. As the weather starts to turn colder, it always makes me want to curl up with the glossies. Give me cool weather, a couple fingers of Scotch, and great superhero stories any day.

Speaking of which, I’m pretty excited about a ton of new superhero series launching this month with new #1 issues, which are always great jumping-in points. There’s also a true crime in comic book form, which is pretty unusual. There is also a new epic fantasy comic and a wild fantasy/cyberpunk cross-world comic. Oh, and we can’t forget a pair of brilliant new graphic novels tacking coming-of-age and race.

There are a ton of great comics coming to us in September 2023, but I’m keeping the list short and sweet so you don’t get overwhelmed when you visit your local comic book shop. But by all means, peruse the rest of the shelves while you’re there. Without further preamble, here are nine great comics and graphic novels coming this month.

New Comics in September 2023 Birds of Prey #1 by Kelly Thompson, Leonardo Romero The Dawn of DC initiative continues, this time with long-time Marvel writer Kelly Thompson coming over to DC to helm a new Birds of Prey series. The setup is that Black Canary is putting together the deadliest Birds of Prey team ever. That team will include Big Barda, Cassandra Cain, Zealot, and Harley Quinn. This should be fun.

Daredevil #1 by Saladin Ahmed, Aaron Kinder Saladin Ahmed is promising a fresh, new take on Matt Murdock and Marvel’s Hell’s Kitchen. Also, Elektra is going to make an appearance. Marvel is keeping everything else about his issue close to the vest, but Ahmed and Kinder seem like a great pair to take on the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. This is one of the new comics in September 2023 that you really need to read.

Edenwood #1 by Tony S. Daniel Here’s a new epic fantasy comic with multiversal battles between demons and witches. Rion was born in Edenwood, the witchcraft-controlled lands defending what remains of the United States from the demonic Necronema. After killing a transient demon, Rion is rising through the ranks in this action-packed new comic.

Hunt for the Skinwalker #1 by Zac Thompson, Valeria Burzo Based on actual events in Utah, this true crime comic with deep paranormal themes is bringing something really different to comic book shelves. UFO and Bigfoot sightings, crop circles, and every other variation of unusual activity haunted the Gorman Ranch, spawning a famous nonfiction book, now adapted to comics.

Power Girl #1 by Leah Williams, Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferriera Coming out of the Knight Terrors event, a new threat has emerged, with its sights set on taking down Kryptonians. Who can stop such a threat? Power Girl, of course. Now, she’s on a trip through time, confronting her own past, all in the hopes of saving the present.

Spider-Gwen Annual #1 by Karla Pacheco, Stephanie Phillips, Rosi Kampe, Alberto Foche Annual issues are always great for getting bonus-sized, standalone stories that also bring you into the fold. This one is no exception, seeing the multi-dimensional Spider-Gwen squaring off against White Fox while Agatha Harkness messes with all of reality. Good times.

Subgenre #1 by Matt Kindt, Wilfredo Torres I’ll read pretty much anything by Matt Kindt, so I’m certainly in for a new series from him. One man lives very different lives. While awake, he’s a PI in a dystopian, cyberpunk universe. When he falls asleep, he’s a nomadic adventurer in a magical and brutal fantasy world. Are these different people? Is it all in his head?

New Graphic Novels in September 2023 Blackward by Lawrence Lindell Four bookish and awkward Black friends have struggled to find a place where they can really be themselves, and so one day, they make one. They call it the Section, and these Black, queer, weird kids are trying to find like-minded souls. But anxiety, low attendance, and bullies make everything harder, don’t they?

Roaming by Jillian Tamaki, Mariko Tamaki The brilliant pair that brought us This One Summer is back with another great new graphic novel. Best friends Zoe and Dani, along with Dani’s classmate Fiona, are on their first college spring break. They decide on New York City, spelunking around the massive city in a quest to see everything and to find themselves along the way.

What other comics or graphic novels are you excited about in September 2023? What about the rest of 2023? I need to know!