Cuddle Up to These Cozy Fantasy Comics and Graphic Novels

Enough with the superheroic fisticuffs, grim social commentary, and horror tales! There are lots of cozy fantasy comics and graphic novels out there, and I’m going to share them with you today.

Cozy fantasy seems to be all the rage these days. And why not? Sure, epic adventure stories are great, but they’re also really intense, and sometimes you’re just not up for all that stress. This genre of comics allows you to enjoy standard fantasy elements — including fairy tales, supernatural creatures, magic schools, and more — without causing your anxiety to spike.

If you’ve read any cozy fantasy comics already, you might notice that a few obvious choices are missing from this list. The Tea Dragon Society trilogy is such a gimme that I’m mentioning it here instead of below. It’s been included on so many “best of” lists (and deservedly so!) that I wanted to give extra space to other, lesser-known titles. I also didn’t include Chef’s Kiss because it isn’t really a fantasy, even if the plot does involve a gourmand pig (and it’s completely adorable and you should read it).

The “cozy fantasy” label is broad enough to include all manner of storylines and settings. Some deal with more serious subjects than others, but they all offer that coveted warm and fuzzy feeling in the end.

Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu Nova is a teenage witch who helps her grandmothers investigate suspicious supernatural goings-on. Tam is a werewolf in search of a safe haven — and he is also Nova’s biggest crush. As the two seek a solution to Tam’s problems, they also discover their feelings for each other. Things don’t get much cozier than that!

The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag Most people would consider Morgan’s island home a paradise. But for Morgan, a closeted teenager, it is suffocating. Her life gets a little better after she meets Keltie, a girl who saves her from drowning and who has just as many secrets as Morgan does. When all of their secrets burst out into the open, how will Morgan and Keltie navigate such dangerous waters?

Hereville: How Mirka Got Her Sword by Barry Deutsch The first in a series, Hereville stars Mirka, an 11-year-old Orthodox Jewish girl who just wants to fight dragons. Unfortunately, there are no dragons to be found. She doesn’t even have a real sword! That might change when a witch offers her the chance to win a sword of her very own, but is Mirka up to the task?

Tidesong by Wendy Xu In Sophie’s family, being a witch is tradition. She is expected to train hard and get into an elite magic school, even though her own magic isn’t very good. Frustrated by all the pressure, Sophie casts a spell that accidentally causes Lir, a water dragon, to lose his memories — but not his magic. Now Sophie must decide: will she help Lir regain his memories, or will she exploit his magical ability to get into the magic school and make her family proud?

Mamo by Sas Milledge As the witch of Haresden, Mamo wielded a lot of power in her community. After she passed away, everything started going wrong, and only Mamo’s granddaughter Orla has the power to fix it. But Orla has goals and dreams of her own, and the last thing she wants is to come home and serve as the local witch. As she seeks to pacify her grandmother’s spirit, Orla will have to figure out what she really wants to do with her life.

Manu by Kelly Fernández At la Academia de Santa Dominga, Manu is definitely the class clown, always using her magic to do things she shouldn’t. Josefina, her best friend, normally finds her antics amusing. One day, Manu goes too far, and Josefina wishes for the saints to take away Manu’s magic — and it works! Can they put their differences aside and get Manu her magic back before something worse happens?

Pilu of the Woods by Mai K. Nguyen Willow is still struggling to cope with the loss of her mother when she meets Pilu, a tree spirit who can’t find her way home. As their friendship grows, Willow still has a lot of unresolved anger and sadness — and if she doesn’t learn how to deal with them in a healthy way, they will jeopardize both herself and her new friend.

Princeless: Save Yourself by Jeremy Whitley and M. Goodwin Adrienne has always thought your typical princess tales were “hogwash.” So it’s too bad she herself is a princess, and that her parents decide the best way for her to find a royal husband is to lock her in a tower to await rescue! When she can’t take it anymore, Adrienne breaks out and goes on the run, determined to be herself no matter what. Save Yourself is the first book in this funny and satisfying series.

Can’t get enough cozy fantasy? Check out our lists of cozy fantasy books for kids and cozy fantasy books for adults!