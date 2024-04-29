9 Memorable Mother’s Day Books For Kids

Megan Mabee has been filling notebooks with her story ideas and favorite book quotes since she first began reading. She enjoys board gaming, rewatching Miyazaki movies, and building Legos with her preschooler. Megan holds a Master of Library and Information Studies degree from UNC Greensboro and a Public Librarian Certification. Megan has worked in a college bookstore and high school library, and she now loves talking books in the public library where she works and as a Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations .

Being a mom is no easy job. As a preschooler mom myself, I have a mantra related to this exact sentiment. I picked it up from Dr. Becky Kennedy’s Good Inside podcast,(which I highly recommend for parents and caregivers looking for parenting advice and strategies). The mantra goes, “This feels hard because it is hard.” There’s reassurance in that acknowledgment, and there’s comfort in knowing I’m not the only one feeling this way. While motherhood can sometimes feel like one of the hardest roles, it feels just as rewarding and fulfilling too. Mother’s Day presents an opportunity to recognize and honor the moms, mom figures, and caregivers in our lives, and what better way to celebrate with your littles than with Mother’s Day books for kids?

I love reading with my son each night. It’s the perfect way to wrap up a hectic day and enjoy some cozy one-on-one time. Stories bring us together, and books that celebrate the bond of a mom and child are extra special.