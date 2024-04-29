9 Memorable Mother’s Day Books For Kids
Being a mom is no easy job. As a preschooler mom myself, I have a mantra related to this exact sentiment. I picked it up from Dr. Becky Kennedy’s Good Inside podcast,(which I highly recommend for parents and caregivers looking for parenting advice and strategies). The mantra goes, “This feels hard because it is hard.” There’s reassurance in that acknowledgment, and there’s comfort in knowing I’m not the only one feeling this way. While motherhood can sometimes feel like one of the hardest roles, it feels just as rewarding and fulfilling too. Mother’s Day presents an opportunity to recognize and honor the moms, mom figures, and caregivers in our lives, and what better way to celebrate with your littles than with Mother’s Day books for kids?
I love reading with my son each night. It’s the perfect way to wrap up a hectic day and enjoy some cozy one-on-one time. Stories bring us together, and books that celebrate the bond of a mom and child are extra special.
Below, I’ve gathered together the best Mother’s Day books for kids. Every family situation is different though, and I’ve kept this in mind while curating this book list. These stories touch upon a diverse range of families and motherhood experiences and make for sweet reads on Mother’s Day or throughout the year. Which book is your favorite to read with littles on Mother’s Day?
Me & Mama By Cozbi A. Cabrera
This delightful book by Cozbi A. Cabrera makes for a perfect Mother’s Day book for kids. While rainy days can feel like a bummer for kids when you have to stay cooped up inside, this story celebrates the opportunity a rainy day presents to spend time with mama. With nominations for both the Coretta Scott King Book Award and Caldecott Medal, you won’t want to miss this heartfelt read this Mother’s Day.
Just Me and My Mom by Mercer Mayer
I will die on the hill of how fantastic Little Critter books are. I loved reading them as a kid, and they’ve become a favorite of my son’s now too. Mercer Mayer does such a great job of capturing an authentic voice of a child in his stories, and my little one loves commiserating with Little Critter’s relatable feelings and woes. This book is a sweet read on Mother’s Day as Little Critter brings us along on a special outing with just him and his mom. The tale illustrates how important spending one-on-one time with your littles can be.
Let’s Do Everything and Nothing by Julia Kuo
Speaking of enjoying time with mom, this endearing book for kids by Julia Kuo lifts up the power of a mom and her child sharing both the big and small moments together. Sometimes we can get too caught up in trying to make every experience extraordinary, but the small, everyday moments matter just as much too.
To the Moon and Back for You By Emilia Bechrakis Serhant, Illustrated by EG Keller
Everyone’s journey to parenthood looks different, and acknowledging the challenges many face is so important. Through this picture book, Emilia Bechrakis Serhant touches upon her own struggles with conception and her experiences with IVF. The story shows a diverse range of families facing challenges on the road to meeting their miracle babies, as well as an overarching theme of hope triumphing in the end.
Saturday By Oge Mora
This touching picture book by Oge Mora is another favorite of mine. As a working parent, it’s easy to feel mom guilt when I don’t get to spend as much time with my son during the week while I’m working. This story celebrates how special Saturdays can feel for a parent and child when they spend it together. Despite the relatable ups and downs of the day, the daughter in the story reminds her mother that sharing the day together is what matters most.
Mama and Mommy and Me in the Middle
Nina LaCour, Illustrated by Kaylani Juanita
Families with two moms have double the celebrations on Mother’s Day, and this heartwarming children’s book by award-winning author Nina LaCour is another great read for this special day. When a little girl’s Mommy heads out on a work trip for the week, she misses her terribly. While she waits for Mommy to return home, she and her Mama enjoy their own set of adventures.
Your Mama by NoNieqa Ramos, Illustrated by Jacqueline Alcántara
NoNieqa Ramos puts a memorable twist on the “yo mama” joke, reclaiming it to celebrate fierce and hardworking mamas everywhere. This book also promises great single-mama representation. Ramos’s powerful and lyrical words, paired with Jacqueline Alcántara’s gorgeous illustrations, make this an incredibly moving and uplifting Mother’s Day read for kids and caregivers alike.
No Matter What by Debi Gliori
My son and I have been reading this book by Debi Gliori together since he was a baby, and despite the years that have gone by, I still find myself quoting it to him. It’s the kind of story that sticks with you long after you finish reading, and it’s an important reminder of how powerful love is. This sweet picture book is perfect for mothers or any caregiver of a child as the two characters are simply called “Large” and “Small.” Despite how big or messy Small’s feelings become, Large reassures Small that they’ll love them no matter what. It reminds us that love between a child and their caregiver isn’t conditional, but always there, no matter what.
All Kinds of Families by Suzanne Lang, illustrated by Max Lang
Families come in all shapes and sizes, and days like Mother’s Day can feel tricky for those who don’t have a mom in their life. As a single parent, I really enjoyed this book, and I appreciated seeing my family unit represented within these pages. Suzanne Lang writes with humor and heart about the many different types of families, whether it involves one parent or two, two moms, two dads, grandparents, adoptive parents, etc. The story shares a poignant message about how no matter how the family unit is structured, it’s love that makes a family a family. After this one, definitely check out Lang’s hilarious Grumpy Monkey series, too.
As you celebrate the moms, mom figures, and caregivers in your life, I hope these Mother’s Day books for kids help make the day more special for you and the little ones you know. For more memorable reading this Mother’s Day, explore these book lists below!