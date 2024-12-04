Cozy Up With December’s New Historical Fiction Releases
My favorite winter pastime is cozying up with a good book. Pair it with a chai latte or mint mocha and my 65lb lap dog working double-duty as a weighted blanket, and I’m in bookworm heaven. Just give me some new releases to add to my TBR. That’s all I need, and I’m good to go. December’s historical fiction new releases are perfect for cozy winter reading, whether you have a lap dog—or cat—to join you or not. I think having a cuddle buddy adds to the experience, but that’s just me. Regardless, these December historical fiction books will keep you busy reading through the short days and long nights.
October’s new releases were dark and atmospheric, while November’s historical fiction new releases took us all around the world. December’s purview of historical fiction is not quite as broad nor as dark. These books take us to Korea, Japan, England, Scotland, and the USA. They’re stories of regular people up against immense odds. These people are students and surgeons, teachers and journalists, all just people like you and me trying to make a better future for themselves—and sometimes the world while they’re at it.
White Mulberry by Rosa Kwon Easton
Release date: December 1, 2024
A young Korean girl realizes she will have to pass as Japanese in order to get by in 1930s Japan. Miyoung dreams of a brighter future than her small farming village in Japanese-occupied Korea has to offer. So when she’s offered the chance to live with her older sister and receive an education in Japan, she’s elated. But anti-Korean sentiment runs rampant in Kyoto. To achieve the future she’s always dreamed of, Miyoung changes her name to Miyoko and pursues a career as a nurse. Soon, though, war looms on the horizon, and she’ll have to decide what version of herself she wants to fight for.
Kingdom of No Tomorrow by Fabienne Josaphat
Release date: December 3, 2024
Nettie, a young Haitian student in 1960s Oakland, puts her public health skills and revolutionary spirit to good use at the free health clinics created by the Black Panthers. Soon, she’s swept up in the movement and her love for the party’s defense captain, Melvin. Pregnant, Nettie follows him to Chicago. But there, she finds herself overwhelmed with the city’s harsh segregation, police brutality, and Melvin’s growing unfaithfulness. A violent tussle with the police that ends Nettie’s pregnancy is the last straw. Can she find who she was before all this while still fighting for a better tomorrow?
The Wrong Lady Meets Lord Right by Suzanne Allain
Release date: December 3, 2024
Bella isn’t a woman of noble birth, but when her ill cousin asks her to trade places for the season so their nearsighted great-aunt will believe Issie has had the coming out demanded of her, Bella agrees. It seems an innocent enough ruse, allowing Issie to read in bed and Bella to experience all the pomp and circumstance denied to her by birth. Then Bella meets Lord Brooke. He’s irresistible, and when the earl begins courting her, believing her to be the wealthy Lady Issie, Bella can’t help but wish she was the right lady for this lord.
Untethered by Angela Jackson-Brown
Release date: December 3, 2024
In 1960s Alabama, Katia Daniels soothes her longing for a child of her own by pouring her heart and soul into her work at the Pike County Group Home for Negro Boys. Katia’s duties both at work and at home, with a brother missing in action and her father lost to cancer, stretch her to the point of breaking. But when an old face from her childhood returns to town, their rekindled friendship forces Katia to question how a woman is supposed to balance her duty to others with her duty to herself.
The Scent of Oranges by Kathy George
Release date: December 4, 2024
In this retelling of Oliver Twist, Nancy takes the lead. Nancy is intimately familiar with the harsh streets of Victorian London, roaming them first as one of Fagin’s young pickpockets and now on the mercurial arm of Bill Sikes. When she begins a relationship with a gentleman named Mr. Rufus, new hopes open up to her for the first time. But it’s in taking a young boy named Oliver under her wing that Nancy begins to realize the kind of life she really wants to lead.
Home and Away by Rochelle Alers
Release date: December 24, 2024
A Chicago journalist tired of being passed over for the sports writing position she’s long vied for travels to Nashville to interview her great-grandfather about his time in the Negro Baseball Leagues. But when he has a stroke within days of her arrival, Harper’s plans change. As she helps with his recovery, she discovers a trove of old letters between her great-grandparents in the attic. What she finds is too intimate to print, but with her grandfather’s blessing, it inspires a novel about their lives.
The Resurrectionist by A. Rae Dunlap
Release date: December 24, 2024
James Willoughby has given up his cushy life in Oxford to study surgery in Edinburgh, where the city’s cutting-edge medical programs offer the study of everything—except human cadavers. The private schools in Surgeon’s Square are too costly for him to afford, so he makes a deal with a daring young dissectionist named Nye. But it’s a deal James was altogether unprepared for, because Nye doesn’t just procure bodies—he snatches them. And now James is his unwitting accomplice.
