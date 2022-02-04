The Most Popular In-Demand Books in U.S. Libraries: October–December 2021

Each quarter, Panorama Picks takes a deep dive into the data about ebook use at libraries across the U.S. It’s a fascinating look at not just the most popular ebooks in public libraries — they don’t stray too far from what you’d expect of the bestseller lists — but also at the books that are seeing uniquely high demand at libraries.

These are books which are seeing a lot of interest but haven’t necessarily stayed atop bestseller lists for months and/or books with particular interest locally. The data looks at adult fiction, adult nonfiction, and young adult books (which includes fiction, nonfiction, and comics). Panorama Picks groups public libraries by coordinating American Bookseller Association (ABA) regions, which allows for a really neat way of exploring interest on a regional level. A book might be especially popular in California but less so in the Midwest, and looking at that data provides a real opportunity for local bookstores and libraries.

A major goal is to help independent bookstores identify unique opportunities to reach the unmeet needs of local readers for these books.

“We compile and publish Panorama Picks on a quarterly basis and we endeavor to promote our findings to local booksellers as well as to publishers and authors,” said Daniel Albohn, Panorama Project’s lead.

Data for the books on these lists comes from anonymized ebook requests at libraries between October and December 2021, and books are narrowed down by their publication dates. All of the books published between October 2020 and June 2021, a nine-month window. As will be seen, some of the books included were published well before this time frame, but their ebooks became available in that window. In some cases, the ebook may be a new or updated edition.

What makes Panorama Picks unique is that these books have notably longer wait lists for local library patrons, showcasing unmet demand. This is where both libraries and local booksellers come in: the opportunity to meet the demand unique to their region.

The lists below showcase the most uniquely popular books in U.S. libraries, divided category and by ABA regions. The ABA regions are as follows, and yes, there are some overlapping states among them: California, Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan), Hawaii, Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin), Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming), New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia), New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont), Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington), and Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia).

The Most Uniquely Popular Books in Public Libraries, October-December 2021

Here are the top 10 most uniquely popular books across the country, followed by the most uniquely popular books by region. The methodology behind Panorama Picks involves pulling the top ten national titles identified by holds and then regional lists are created, with those top ten titles removed from the final data. The top 50 titles within each region are identified, then sorted by the number of holds and number of those titles available (AKA: high demand books with a lower number of books available). Books without a print version, so ebook only titles, are pulled from the data. The remaining titles are sorted into a top 25.

Using that methodology, these are the top 10 most popular books across the country, in order, followed by the most uniquely popular titles in each region. The full lists of 25 titles each are available on the Panorama Project website.

The Most Uniquely Popular Adult Fiction Titles (U.S.-Wide)

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — California

Zorrie by Laird Hunt

Dune, The Graphic Novel: Book 1 by Frank Herbert

The Promise by Damon Galgut

Hell of a Book by Jason Mott

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin

Lucky by Marissa Stapley

How Beautiful We Were by Imbolo Mbue

The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams

The Guncle by Steven Rowley

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan)

The Promise by Damon Galgut

Lucky by Marissa Stapley

Hell of a Book by Jason Mott

The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

The Guncle by Steven Rowley

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica

The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — Hawaii

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

Lucky by Marissa Stapley

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin

The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Hell of a Book by Jason Mott

The Guncle by Steven Rowley

The Girl in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian

In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren

Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming)

The Promise by Damon Galgut

The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

Lucky by Marissa Stapley

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

Hell of a Book by Jason Mott

The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin

The Guncle by Steven Rowley

The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian

Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia)

The Promise by Damon Galgut

Hell of a Book by Jason Mott

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin

The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Lucky by Marissa Stapley

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

How Beautiful We Were by Imbolo Mbue

The Guncle by Steven Rowley

Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont)

Hell of a Book by Jason Mott

The Promise by Damon Galgut

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

Zorrie by Laird Hunt

A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark

The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin

Lucky by Marissa Stapley

The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson

How Beautiful We Were by Imbolo Mbue

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington)

Zorrie by Laird Hunt

Hell of a Book by Jason Mott

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

The Promise by Damon Galgut

The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Lucky by Marissa Stapley

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson

Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica

Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters

The Guncle by Steven Rowley

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia)

The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Hell of a Book by Jason Mott

The Promise by Damon Galgut

Lucky by Marissa Stapley

Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian

The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin

The Most Uniquely Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles (U.S.-Wide)

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — California

All That She Carried by Tiya Miles

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

Tastes Like War by Grace M. Cho

A Thousand Brains by Jeff Hawkins

How To Change by Katy Milkman

Set Boundaries, Fine Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab

Polysecure by Jessica Fern

How Not To Die Alone by Logan Ury

The Copenhagen Trilogy: Childhood; Youth; Dependency by Tove Ditlevsen

Stupid Things I Won’t Do When I Get Old by Steven Petrow

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan)

Tastes Like War by Grace M. Cho

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

How Not to Die Alone by Logan Ury

All That She Carried by Tiya Miles

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf

Set Boundaries, Fine Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab

How To Change by Katy Milkman

A Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraqib

Stupid Things I Won’t Do When I Get Old by Steven Petrow

Unwinding Anxiety by Judson Brewer

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — Hawaii

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)

All That She Carried by Tiya Miles

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

How Not To Die Alone by Logan Ury

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf

Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab

The Little Book of Cottagecore by Emily Kent

Intuitive Fasting by Dr. Will Cole

ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D.

How To Change by Katy Milkman

The Ultimate Meal-Prep Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming)

Fort Worth Botanic Garden ePass

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

All That She Carried by Tiya Miles

Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab

A Thousand Brains by Jeff Hawkins

Tastes Like War by Grace M. Cho

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf

Stupid Things I Won’t Do When I Get Old by Steven Petrow

How Not To Die Alone by Logan Ury

Unwinding Anxiety by Judson Brewer

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia)

All That She Carried by Tiya Miles

How Not To Die Alone by Logan Ury

How To Change by Katy Milkman

The Copenhagen Trilogy: Childhood; Youth; Dependency by Tove Ditlevsen

Tastes Like War by Grace M. Cho

Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab

Stupid Things I Won’t Do When I Get Old by Steven Petrow

Becoming Trader Joe by Joe Coulombe

The Extended Mind by Annie Murphy Paul

A Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraqib

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont)

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

All That She Carried by Tiya Miles

Tastes Like War by Grace M. Cho

A Thousand Brains by Jeff Hawkins

How To Change by Katy Milkman

How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury

Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab

The Copenhagen Trilogy: Childhood; Youth; Dependency by Tove Ditlevsen

The Extended Mind by Annie Murphy Paul

A Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraqib

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington)

All That She Carried by Tiya Miles

A Thousand Brains by Jeff Hawkins

Tastes Like Water by Grace M. Cho

How To Change by Katy Milkman

How Not To Die Alone by Logan Ury

Unwinding Anxiety by Judson Brewer

Cook Real Hawai’i by Sheldon Simeon

Polysecure by Jessica Fern

The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green

The Extended Mind by Annie Murphy Paul

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia)

All That She Carried by Tiya Miles

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf

Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

Stupid Things I Won’t Do When I Get Old by Steven Petrow

Unwinding Anxiety by Judson Brewer

How Not To Die Alone by Logan Ury

How To Change by Katy Milkman

The Ultimate Meal-Prep Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen

The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green

The Most Uniquely Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles (U.S.-Wide)

Note that manga is bundled in with YA, as you’ll see below.

Heartstopper, Volume 2 by Alice Oseman (9 regions — the only title across all to be on every regional list)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge (7 regions)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge (7 regions)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge (7 regions)

Covet by Tracy Wolff (6 regions)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge (6 regions)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge (5 regions)

Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter (4 regions)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 21 by Koyoharu Gotouge (4 regions)

I Think Our Son Is Gay 01 by Okura (4 regions)

Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — California

Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Heartstopper, Volume 2 by Alice Oseman

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Spy x Family, Volume 3 by Tatsuya Endo

The Prison Healer by Lynette Noni

Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon

Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan)

Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Heartstopper, Volume 2 by Alice Oseman

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon

The Summer of Broken Rules by K. L. Walther

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — Hawaii

Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)

Heartstopper, Volume 2 by Alice Oseman

I Think Our Son Is Gay 01 by Okura

Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 21 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming)

Kingdom of Rebels and Thorns by Frost Kay

Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas

Heartstopper, Volume 2 by Alice Oseman

Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge

I Think Our Son Is Gay 01 by Okura

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia)

I Think Our Son Is Gay 01 by Okura

Heartstopper, Volume 2 by Alice Oseman

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge

The Summer of Broken Rules by K. L. Walther

Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta

My Hero Academia, Volume 28 by Kohei Horikoshi

Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont)

I Think Our Son Is Gay 01 by Okura

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Heartstopper, Volume 2 by Alice Oseman

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

The Summer of Broken Rules by K. L. Walther

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 21 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington)

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Heartstopper, Volume 2 by Alice Oseman

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 21 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Better Than The Movies by Lynn Painter

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo

The Prison Healer by Lynette Noni

Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia)