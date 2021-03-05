This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

If you are a Lord of the Rings super fan, there’s a good chance you want to display your love of the series on your walls (and likely your clothing, too). There is an overwhelming amount of LOTR merch and art to choose from, though: how do you sift through it to find the items that match not just your fandom but also your personal style?

Luckily, there are tons of options for LOTR decorations and accessories that use maps of Middle-earth. If you’ll also love travel, this will be a perfect match for your aesthetic. They’re also a great option for displaying your love of the series without feeling like you’re surrounded by movie posters or advertisements. Some of these are immediately recognizable as J.R.R. Tolkien, while others are subtle enough that only fellow fans will know at a glance.

There were so many beautiful pieces on Etsy based just on LOTR maps! They range from house decor, like canvas prints and pillows, to accessories like wallets and necklaces, as well as some stickers and other pieces of art to brighten up your Tolkien-loving life!

Home Decor

Of course, you can’t get more direct than this giant Middle-earth map print spread over three canvases. This would be a real eye-catcher in your home. $180–385, depending on size.

I can’t stop staring at this gorgeous 3D wood map of Middle-earth. $113–375, depending on size.

And another wooden 3D Middle-earth map to choose from! $100–300, depending on size.

If you want to feel like you’re actually there, unfurling your trusty map to help you navigate the terrain, you’ll want this hand-drawn map made to look weathered. $339

It doesn’t escape me that a lot of these map choices are fairly pricy. For a more affordable choice, get this printable digital download of a Middle-earth map instead! $7

Of course, maybe you don’t need a map of all of Middle-earth. This map of Isengard may be all you need! It’s available from 4″x6″ to 36″x48.” $17–133, depending on size.

Another map that makes you feel like you’re on your own quest, this imitation of Thrór’s Map is a scroll with slightly burnt edges for that adventurers’ look. $30

Not all Lord of the Rings maps are taken directly from the books! This Middle-earth tube map keeps track of all the stops on the Middle-earth underground. $34

For a less literal interpretation of a map, this art print represents some of the areas featured the most in Lord of the Rings, done in a flowing illustration style. $18

These clean, simplified travel poster-style maps of Middle-earth will make you feel like you can simply walk into Mordor…or at least Hobbiton! $20

Prints aren’t the only way to display Lord of the Rings maps, though! These wood coasters combine (Settlers of Catan–style) into a Middle-earth map. Right now, these are $51 (usually $102).

For the same price as some of these prints, you can get a beautiful miniature trunk with a hand-painted Middle-earth map on the top. $148

For something a little smaller to keep on your coffee table, take a look at this wooden “pipe box.” $48

I highly recommend clicking through to see this hand-painted paper lamp from every angle! It is stunning. $63

Cuddle up with Middle-earth using this Lord of the Rings cushion! $29

Art & Miscellany

I always wanted to include a few pieces of artwork that feature LOTR maps as just one part of the work. This print also uses Lord of the Rings sheet music to form a silhouette of some of the characters. $10

Another maps and silhouettes pairing, you can get this set of all four characters, or check out the individual listings for Bilbo Baggins, Frodo Baggins, Gandalf, or Gollum. $16

If you’re a crafter, this cross-stitch pattern of Thorin’s map will be right up your alley! $5

Or you can concentrate on the Shire with this embroidery pattern! Make it a set with the Mordor pattern as well. $10

Another great option for artists is this Middle-earth map pencil roll, so you can transport all your illustration instruments in style! $25

Pair your pencil roll with this leather journal engraved with a map of Middle-earth! $39

Or you can pick up this wooden journal instead, laser-engraved with Middle-earth. $38

If you are anything like me, getting this beautiful watercolor map of Middle-earth sticker will leave you overwhelmed with where to permanently stick it. Maybe get a couple, just to be safe! $4

It’s always charming to get a postcard in the mail, but sending a LOTR fan one of these watercolor postcards would definitely make their day. It’s just a matter of convincing yourself to part with it! $2

If a postcard is too restrictive, print out some of these map of Middle-earth envelopes to put your letters in instead! $4

Fashion & Accessories

Carry your Lord of the Rings love with you everywhere by getting this Middle-earth map leather wallet! $49

Or you can wear your fandom right on your face with this Lord of the Rings map face mask! $20

The map of Middle-earth works so well in this silk infinity scarf! It looks like a beautiful pattern from a distance, with the LOTR connection only made obvious on closer inspection. $50

I aspire to have the kind of gravitas that this Lord of the Rings pocket watch exudes. $20

If your pocket watch is a phone, outfit it with this wooden Middle-earth map phone case! $20

Admittedly, there isn’t a lot of real estate on a bowtie to show off a map of Middle-earth, but this Lord of the Rings Gondor and Mordor map bowtie was too cute not to include! $18

Likewise, this Middle-earth necklace can only show off a teeny portion of a map, but it still is a fantastic way to signal your fandom loyalty to the people around you. $15

If a bowtie or necklace is too subtle, you’ll want to pick up this map of Middle-earth skirt instead. $45 without pockets, $50 with.

Bonus: A Dragon

For something that doesn’t quite fit into any other category: a posable leather dragon that has wings painted with fragments of the map of the Lonely Mountain (from The Hobbit). $160

Can’t get enough J.R.R. Tolkien home decor? Check out these 18 Stunning Lord Of The Rings Art Pieces.