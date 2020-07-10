18 Stunning Lord Of The Rings Art Pieces | Book Riot

J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings series has made an indelible mark on our language, our personal ethos, and our dreams. Today’s creators are crafting Tolkien’s words and imagery into beautiful Lord of the Rings art that you can hang on your own walls to always be reminded of Tolkien’s classic story. These pieces range from minimalist prints that you can print at home to wall-spanning handcrafted maps. Some are serious and weighty; others will make you laugh every time you look at them. I hope you love all of them as much as I do.

Note: I’ll be the first to admit that some quotes in these pieces may not match the books exactly…or are pulled from Peter Jackson’s version. As someone who grew up on both they are inextricably linked in my mind, so I’m still sharing some of the beautiful pieces I found.

I want this in my dream boho meditation retreat immediately. From Eason Cassidy Designs, in multiple sizes on museum quality paper.

A gorgeous lesser-known line from that famous LOTR quote, in a beautiful print by Happy Hart Co.

That quote. From Oggi Eleven, in multiple materials, sizes, and customization options.

A powerful quote about love from Tolkien in a gorgeous styling. From Ink In The Ozarks. Multiple colors and sizes, with mailed and print-at-home options.

This will be perfect for the hobbit-ie foodie in your life. From Carlisle Concepts as an instant download.

Or, ahem, this one. From Geekilicious Gifts, in multiple sizes.

I adore everything about this Lord of the Rings art set. The colors! The graphics! From Danielle Sylvan, in multiple sizes.

This quote has an iconic place in the movies and this print is beautiful. From Harriet Harker Digital as an instant download.

I adore the minimal and gorgeous style of this LOTR quote. From Bear and Fox Co, in multiple sizes.

Build Middle Earth on your wall with this large handcrafted Lord of the Rings map, with multiple customizable options. From Artyy Gifts House.

A handcrafted foil art print for those who ride with Rohan. From Little Bear Wild in multiple sizes and colors.

This Lord of the Rings print would be adorable in a nursery. From Hello Bubba Store as an instant download.

Likewise, I love how soft and pretty this painting of Bag End is from The Colorful Cat Studio. Available on multiple papers and sizes.

Another shimmery foil print from Little Bear Wild, with one of Gandalf’s best lines. Available in multiple sizes and colors.

I mean, this had to be here. I especially like the minimalism of this print. From LittleEra in multiple sizes.

These amazing designs are made with passages from the novels. They come in multiple sizes on high-quality paper from Scott W Smith Art.

We love this, right? (Yes, we absolutely do.) From Dee Draws Shop.

Another gorgeous Art Deco inspired design with a The Fellowship of the Ring quote from Eason Cassidy Designs again (seriously, just go look at all of their work.) Available in multiple sizes on museum quality paper.

Finally, you can DIY your own Lord of the Rings art by using other quotes from the series. Find our favorite LOTR quotes here.