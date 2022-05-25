“You Can Learn a Lot About History By Figuring Out What People Wanted to Hide”: Excellent YA Graphic Memoirs
Erica and Tirzah talk about graphic memoirs for YA readers and how this comics format makes for some great nonfiction storytelling!
Links and Books Discussed:
House to hold hearing on classroom censorship
Read the letter from 1300 authors condemning book banning
Colin Kaepernik is releasing a graphic memoir
WeNeedDiverseBooks to send care packages to LGBTQ+ teens and how you can donate
Passport by Sophie Gluck
Almost American Girl by Robin Ha
Banned Book Club by Kim Hyun Sook AOC
Huda F Are You? By Huda Fahmy
They Called Us Enemy by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, and Steven Scott
The Fire Never Goes Out by Noelle Stevenson