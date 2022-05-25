“You Can Learn a Lot About History By Figuring Out What People Wanted to Hide”: Excellent YA Graphic Memoirs

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica and Tirzah talk about graphic memoirs for YA readers and how this comics format makes for some great nonfiction storytelling!

Links and Books Discussed:

House to hold hearing on classroom censorship

Read the letter from 1300 authors condemning book banning

Colin Kaepernik is releasing a graphic memoir

WeNeedDiverseBooks to send care packages to LGBTQ+ teens and how you can donate

Passport by Sophie Gluck

Almost American Girl by Robin Ha

Banned Book Club by Kim Hyun Sook AOC

Huda F Are You? By Huda Fahmy

They Called Us Enemy by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, and Steven Scott

The Fire Never Goes Out by Noelle Stevenson