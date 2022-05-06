WNDB Campaign to Send Care Packages to LGBTQIA+ Kids and How You Can Help
We Need Diverse Books (WNDB), a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting diversity in the world of children’s literature, is teaming up with others in the kidlit community to support LGBTQIA+ youth and their families.
With this latest fundraiser, WNDB is raising money to “share love and affirmation” with LGBTQIA+ kids and teens by sending book care packages to states like Texas and Florida to counteract discriminatory book censorships efforts.
By doing this, WNDB hopes that the book care packages “will help kids feel some of the love and respect they so deserve.”
Each care package will include:
- a book featuring LGBTQIA+ characters that has been chosen by the WNDB team
- other goodies like an encouraging note, a temporary tattoo, and a bookmark
If you’d like to donate, you can:
Order a shirt as seen below. Please note: the shirts are on sale for only 3 more days
If there is funding enough for other programs, WNDB plans to do a giveaway of LGBTQIA+ books to teachers and librarians, facilitate virtual author visits with LGBTQIA+ kidlit authors, and more.
