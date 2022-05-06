WNDB Campaign to Send Care Packages to LGBTQIA+ Kids and How You Can Help

We Need Diverse Books (WNDB), a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting diversity in the world of children’s literature, is teaming up with others in the kidlit community to support LGBTQIA+ youth and their families.

With this latest fundraiser, WNDB is raising money to “share love and affirmation” with LGBTQIA+ kids and teens by sending book care packages to states like Texas and Florida to counteract discriminatory book censorships efforts.

By doing this, WNDB hopes that the book care packages “will help kids feel some of the love and respect they so deserve.”

Each care package will include: